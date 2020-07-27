Late founder of First Derivatives Brian Conlon remembered one year after his death

Tech company First Derivatives has announced it’s renamed two offices in Newry in honour of the company’s late founder Brian Conlon, as it marks the first anniversary of his death.

Canal Quay is now Brian Conlon House while the Marcus Square office will be known as The Conlon Building.

Mr Conlon died on July 28 after a short illness, aged 53.

He started the company in his mother’s spare bedroom in 1996. It now employs more than 2,400 people globally.

Its customers include many of the world’s top leading investment banks.

And while it started out specialising in software and consulting services, it had diversified in recent years and now has clients in other fields, such as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

In a statement, the firm said it had faced a difficult year since Mr Conlon’s passing, but that its growth is “testament to the strength and resilience that Brian instilled in the firm”.

The plc, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), has also set up the ‘Spirit Of Brian Conlon’ award, an initiative open to all employees at FD.

Mr Conlon grew up in Newry and remained committed to basing First Derivatives there.

The company said he had been renowned for entrepreneurship, drive and ambition, developing First Derivatives into an international leader in consulting and enterprise software.

He is survived by his wife Julie and two young children. The family described the renamings as “a wonderful and fitting tribute to Brian’s memory”.

“First Derivatives is part of the fabric of Newry having welcomed graduates, colleagues, customers and many other visitors from all over the world for more than 25 years.

“We are all immensely proud of what Brian achieved and the naming of the buildings, including our group headquarters, and launch of the award will be a lasting legacy to the successful business he created.”

The company said Mr Conlon’s commitment to Newry was continuing to create major job opportunities in the region.

“In addition, the company’s policy of embedding graduates from across the world in Newry to start their careers with extensive training and work experience has placed both Newry and Northern Ireland on the global technology map.”