Latest EasyJet cancellations at Belfast International ‘rectified’ but flights may still be disrupted

IT problems have been blamed on the latest easyJet cancellations at Belfast International Airport. Image: PA

EasyJet has confirmed that IT systems issues have been rectified after multiple flights were cancelled at Belfast International Airport on Thursday.

However, the company warned that while it expects to operate most of its remaining flights, “some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours.”

The latest flight information shows arrivals and departures have been cancelled from Corfu, Amsterdam, Bristol, London Gatwick, Liverpool and Manchester.

Announcing its IT issues had been resolved, a spokesperson for EasyJet added: “We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

EasyJet had earlier explained the IT problems meant flights due to depart between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday “may be impacted”.

Despite this, the flight information shows that flights were cancelled late into Thursday evening.

A statement from Belfast International Airport has advised passengers to check the EasyJet flight tracker before making their way to the airport.

The latest delays follow a difficult week for EasyJet passengers, with multiple last minute cancellations reported.

The Consumer Council issued advice for passengers on their rights in the event of a cancellation.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council, said: “If your flight is delayed, cancelled or you are denied boarding, you are entitled to assistance, including food, drink, and overnight accommodation if needed.

"Passengers should keep receipts for any expenses and also keep any evidence of any contact made by EasyJet.”

He added that if the flight is cancelled, the airline must also offer you the option of a refund within seven days or alternative transport to your final destination.

Mr Williams said that passengers should know they may also be entitled to compensation due to their flight being cancelled, despite EasyJet calling the IT problems “an extraordinary circumstance" in which they do not need to pay compensation.

In order to claim compensation, passengers can complete an online form on easyJet or TUI’s website.

If passengers remain dissatisfied by the airline's response, they can get in touch with the Consumer Council by calling 0800 121 6022, or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk, and the complaint can be taken up on their behalf.

Further information on passengers rights can be found on the Consumer Council website.