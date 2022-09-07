Latest Firmus Energy price hike bigger than most people’s annual bill before pandemic, says Consumer Council NI

Northern Ireland consumers are facing “serious times” according to the Consumer Council, who said a price increase announced by Firmus Energy is increasing bills more than the previous average annual bill.

Director of the organisation Peter McClenaghan said the situation is “very serious” and “very worrying” after Firmus announced around 100,000 customers across the country would be facing a 56.3% price hike from next month.

On Wednesday, energy company Click Energy also announced a price rise of 28.2% for around 26,000 customers across Northern Ireland.

Mr McClenaghan said the increase caused by the Firmus Energy rise alone would see people paying more than they typically would have paid all year before the pandemic.

He said there is no reason any support for energy bills issued by new Prime Minister Liz Truss cannot be extended to Northern Ireland but said the prevalence of home heating oil in Northern Ireland poses a bigger challenge.

“My heart goes out to people. I know what it is like to have to have to have the heating on a lot more because you can’t let a child go cold,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“So many families across NI are facing that type of quandary, where simply the amount of money you have in the pocket doesn’t meet the height that prices will be getting to this winter.

“It is really very serious and very worrying.

“This price increase is going to put an extra £800 on a bill. Before the pandemic you’d be looking at an annual bill of about £500-700... the price is going up more than what an annual bill would have been.

“We are in very serious times. We are also in serious times in relation to heating oil. The price is over a pound for a litre. That means heating oil bills are well over double what they normally would have been as well.

“The £400 support that was provided by the Chancellor earlier in the year will apply to Northern Ireland, but we still don’t have clarity of how that will be applied.

“The technicalities of having a different energy market mean it will be more challenging for us to support people in Northern Ireland, that goes for gas consumers.

“We have a regulated gas and electricity industry, so there is no reason why with some work we can’t get to a position where a similar type of cap that is being put in place for England and support consumers can’t be put in place here.

“The real worry is for home heating oil and how on earth we contemplate getting support to people on home heating oil, that is two thirds in Northern Ireland. The consumer in Northern Ireland is under really significant challenges right now.”