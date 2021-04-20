Law firm Mills Selig to advise building body

From left, Kiera Lee, employment lawyer and partner at Mills Selig, Emma Hunt, head of litigation and partner, Mark Spence, managing director CEF, David Fry, CEF director of external affairs CEF, Adrian Kerr, Mills Selig construction lawyer and partner and Tracy Windrim, office manager CEF

Law firm Mills Selig has become the official legal patron of the Construction Employers Federation (CEF).

Representing the interests of around 800 member companies, CEF is the sole certified representative body for the construction industry in Northern Ireland.

Mills Selig will offer CEF members specialist, full-coverage commercial legal guidance including matters of construction, corporate, employment, litigation, energy, property and commercial law.

Adrian Kerr, construction lawyer and partner at Mills Selig said: "The global pandemic caused unprecedented disruption for the construction industry.

"Trends like the rise of teleworking, requirements for social distancing, shifts of resources, breaks in supply chains, and cash flow disruption has resulted in business change at every level.

"Our patronage with CEF has come at a pivotal time for CEF members across Northern Ireland. Our focus as a firm is to navigate our clients through their commercial operations using no-nonsense, straight-forward language focused on practical solutions and advice."

Mark Spence, managing director at CEF, said he expected Brexit to continue to present challenges to the trade, which Mills Selig could help with.

He said: "Queries from our members are varied in terms of complexity, urgency and need. Mills Selig is the perfect fit for taking on the role of legal patron. They have the ability to offer members a unique service in terms of tailored expert advice."