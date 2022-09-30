‘Let’s keep option of remote courts after pandemic’, say lawyers

Majority of lawyers want to retain the changes brought by the hybrid working revolution, writes Margaret Canning

The Covid-19 pandemic transformed our working lives, as we adjusted to working from home and holding meetings remotely.

Normality has now largely been restored but there are lessons from the pandemic which we have all absorbed, including the benefits of working from home.

The court system had to adapt rapidly and adopted a model of remote hearings.

And at nearly 83%, an overwhelming majority of lawyers have told the Belfast Telegraph 40 Best Law Firms 2023 that they would like to retain the convenience of remote hearings.

They say that remote hearings save time, adding that “a hybrid model should be adopted to aid efficiency”.

Just 17.4% of those surveyed by Statista were opposed to remote courts continuing, compared to 82.6% in favour.

Solicitor Rosemary Connolly, an employment law specialist in Warrenpoint appearing in the 40 Best Law Firms for the second year in a row, said remote hearings were useful.

She added: “For the most part, final hearings in the employment tribunals will proceed on an in-person basis unless both parties were agreeable to them proceeding entirely remotely and this would generally only apply to very straightforward cases.

“In most instances, final hearings will be conducted on an in-person basis so that witnesses can be cross-examined in an open tribunal environment and also of course the principle of justice being administered in a public way needs to be observed.

“That being said, the tribunals do make good use of remote hearings for preliminary hearings known as case management pre-hearings which deal with the more procedural elements, ie, the type of case, the likely length of time it will take at hearing, the number of potential witnesses etc.

“Most practitioners agree that remote hearings are useful and convenient in that context, but that it is preferable that final hearings should be dealt with on an in-person basis.”

Other respondents observed that a hybrid model aids efficiency, time management and productivity, but should not replace in-person courts.

Importantly, it cuts down on travel and waiting costs for legal aid cases, and makes the system more efficient for some types of court activities, such as reviews and consent matters.

But it was less beneficial for full hearings or trials, which respondents were adamant should be held in person.

However, where appropriate, remote hearings were beneficial for lawyers from outside Belfast, who were spared the expense and time involved in travelling to the city for High Court or Crown Court matters.

But it wasn’t all positive. One respondent said the remote model simply did not work in contested hearings.

And there was also concern that the remote model was harmful for junior lawyers and hindered them from learning essential skills which were much easier to pick up by attending court in person.