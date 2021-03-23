Lidl NI uses store waste to power entire fleet

Supermarket Lidl has become the first retailer in UK and Ireland to launch a fully green transport fleet.

Its delivery trucks will now use bio-methane generated by in-store food waste in partnership with Lisburn's McCulla Transport.

In the coming weeks, using food waste collected from all 41 Lidl Northern Ireland stores, McCulla will start to create fully renewable bio-methane gas at its anaerobic digester (AD) plant in Lisburn to power a sustainable transport operation which then delivers produce to Lidl's stores here every day.

The new fleet will reduce the retailer's carbon emissions of these vehicles by up to 93%.

Conor Boyle, regional director of Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "We're thrilled to now be the first supermarket retailer to successfully integrate the first waste-to-energy sustainable transport model.

"McCulla's fleet covers more than 2,300 road miles per day, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of fresh and chilled foods to more than 300,000 weekly customers across our regional store network.

"We're proud to work alongside McCulla to pave the way for the sector and for Northern Ireland in driving a cleaner, greener economy through responsible business practice."

Ashley McCulla, chairman of McCulla, which has produced all of its own electricity from an AD plant since 2017, said: "After months and years of planning and preparation, we're proud to see our new green fleet finally roll out across the region."

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the scheme is "another tangible step in Northern Ireland leadership in decarbonising our energy system".