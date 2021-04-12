Lotus plan for student flats block in Belfast

How the student accommodation at 140 Donegall Street will look.

Northern Ireland real estate firm Lotus Property has launched a plan for a £55m block of 724 student flats on the site of a former car park near Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

Lotus Property’s site will be known as 140 Donegall Street and will be close to the new Ulster University campus.

The 10-storey building will have areas for socialising and resident break-out spaces, a gym and cinema room.

Around 180 jobs will be created in the construction of the site, which had previously won planning permission though amended plans have now been lodged.

Lotus Property managing director Alastair Coulson said: “The proposed building is ideally located close to the new Ulster University campus building and in close proximity to public transport links and the city centre.

“Despite the pandemic the demand for student accommodation in Belfast has been resilient and this proposal offers a fantastic investment opportunity. With such a vibrant and energetic student population in the city, 140 Donegall Street is the perfect location for students to live, study and socialise.

“With the new campus set to cater for 15,000 students, the demand for student housing in the city centre is also set to increase and we believe that this development is ideal to help meet that need. "

Louts Property also owns shopping centres The Boulevard outside Banbridge and The Junction in Co Antrim.