Luxury goods worth £4m to be auctioned off online in run-up to Christmas

Rolex Submariner. One of the items to be auctioned off by Wilsons Auctions this month

Colombian Emerald & Diamond Necklace Set in 18ct Yellow & White Gold. Estimated retail value is £310,000 - one of the items to be auctioned off by Wilsons Auctions this month

Around £4 million worth of luxury assets are to be auctioned off online by a Northern Irish business this month, including over 60 Rolex watches and rare Hermes handbags.

The Online Luxury Goods Auction will begin on Thursday December 9 from 11am.

It is being ran by Wilsons Auctions, the UK and Ireland’s largest independently owned auction house, which has operations in Belfast and Portadown.

Designer collectibles such as the Hermes Birkin and Hermes Kelly handbags are to be featured in the Christmas auction, alongside fine jewellery with a retail worth of approximately £2 million.

Bidders will have a full 24 hours to take part and place their bids. Lots will begin to timeout from 11am on Friday December 10.

“This will be one of the largest selections of top-quality assets Wilsons Auctions has offered to its customers in recent times,” said the business’ government sales co-ordinator, Michael Streight.

“Some items in this auction have been produced in the most limited of numbers, making them extremely desirable. The auction boasts an approximate retail value of over £4 million.

“This auction continues to highlight the range and scale of luxury goods Wilsons Auctions has the expertise to deal with, while making them more accessible to the public.

"Delivering this dedicated online auction allows us to ensure the safety of our clients, staff and customers throughout the complete auction process during these unprecedented times,” he added.

Last month, Wilsons also auctioned off football memorabilia from the 1st Shankill Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club, following its closure after 40 years of service.

To bid, create your online bidding account via wilsonsauctions.com today.