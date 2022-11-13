Many Northern Ireland businesses face closure in new year, warns Federation chair

Many businesses face closure in the new year Tina McKenzie warned

Northern Ireland is facing the prospect of many businesses closing their doors for good in the new year, according to the chair of the Federation of Small Businesses.

Tina McKenzie said people in business have been left “at the end of their tether” over the political stalemate at Stormont and the prospect of a deepening economic crisis has left many facing unpayable bills.

Ms McKenzie said retailers she speaks to are planning to get through Christmas before re-evaluating whether they stay open.

It comes as last week it was revealed Northern Ireland faces a £650m black hole in its public finances.

The NI Fiscal Council said that in the absence of corrective action, extra money from Westminster or flexibility from the Treasury, the money will have to be clawed back from the NI block grant next year

“Our latest survey shows one in five small businesses have less than a month’s cash reserve available to them,” Ms McKenzie told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics.

“There is a lack of cash and lack of available finance and energy bills are really hitting.

“The fact we have had ministers in place all this period and we are only finding out now that there is this £650m black hole is shocking.

“Even people that actually have money in their pockets and have savings are now out there talking about cutting back.

“We are in this period coming up to Christmas, this is when most retailers this quarter make their profit for the rest of the year.

“What we are hearing a lot of people say is: ‘We are going to get through Christmas and we are going to close the doors.’”

Northern Ireland is currently without an Executive and Assembly at Stormont as a result of DUP opposition to the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party are not willing to return to the institutions until the post-Brexit trading arrangements are removed between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the show, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said the current economic position in Northern Ireland is “chaotic” as a result of the lack of an Executive.

He said Northern Ireland would not be a priority for the UK Treasury and agreed civil servants should be given the power to make decisions at Stormont in the absence of ministers.

“This is storing up huge issues for public services. The absence of an Executive is making things worse,” he said.

“There is no magic bullet. The UK Government should be flexible about how that overspend is clawed back.

“In the absence of there being ministers in place to take decisions, there does have to be a basic level of decision making for permanent secretaries.”