Murphy ‘disappointed’ at UK Government’s Spending Review decision

It was announced on Wednesday that the review would be for a one-year period only.

It was announced earlier on Wednesday that the Spending Review would be for a one-year period only.

The Spending Review is important to Northern Ireland and the other devolved regions as it sets their budget envelope for the coming year.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Conor Murphy said he was further disappointed to learn of the decision through the media rather than from the Treasury directly.

He said there was agreement across the often fractious Assembly chamber for multi-annual budgeting.

“It’s much better in terms of planning, it’s much better in terms of management of public funds and this idea of trying to spend out at the end of the financial year,” he told Stormont’s Finance Committee.

“It is very disappointing that for next year at least, we are into an annual budget again. I hope that that’s the last one we have for the foreseeable future.

“That decision has been taken obviously in terms of the Government in London’s approach to Covid and all of the pressure it is facing.

“We need to know the funding envelope we have … I am beginning the round of consultations with Executive ministers starting next week to hear from their departments about what their budget outlook is.

“It leaves us fairly compressed and it’s not ideal for any of us.”

I think if we had flexibilities in terms of carry over and also flexibilities in terms of capital to resource, that would allow us both to manage that in-year thing better but also to manage longer term spends as well Conor Murphy, Finance Minister

Mr Murphy added: “We have the uncertainty in terms of both Covid, in terms of what might be required in further spending particularly for health but also in supporting businesses and supporting the economy, and then we have the Brexit factor as well.”

The minister is set to join his Scottish and Welsh counterparts later on a conference call with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury about the matter.

MLAs also questioned Mr Murphy on his call for further financial flexibility, including being able to transfer funds from the capital stream to the more day to day recurrent spending stream.

He is also pressing for flexibility over having to hand back unspent money at the end of the financial year.

“I think if we had flexibilities in terms of carry over and also flexibilities in terms of capital to resource, that would allow us both to manage that in-year thing better but also to manage longer term spends as well,” he said.

Joanne McBurney, from the Department of Finance, said they were looking for flexibility in the event of capital projects “slipping”, to avoid the risk of losing the funding back to the Treasury at the end of the year.

Turning to Covid-19, Mr Murphy said that around £55 million was being held back for sectors that had not yet received any support.

He said small B&B businesses who had missed out on funding would get support.

“We have the £200 million from last Friday and there will be a return from the Department of Health I think as well, while it is significant in terms of money that need to be spent, in terms of the overall issue facing the economy, I don’t think it is still enough,” he said.