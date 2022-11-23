Neighbouring firms react to Primark’s Belfast city centre comeback: ‘It’s brought back the delight on to the streets...’

Reopening of flagship store has helped footfall in Belfast

Danielle O'Connor (second from the right) and the staff of Maggie Mays Belfast

When Primark finally re-opened the doors of its flagship store in Belfast City Centre earlier this month, there was a sigh of relief from eager shoppers hoping to bag the latest deals just before Christmas.

But it wasn’t just the shoppers who were glad to see the clothing brand finish its almost six-year construction after the devastating fire — the businesses surrounding it did as well.

We spoke to a number of locations, both small and big who sit in the shadow (and until recently quite literally due to the heavy amount of scaffolding erected as part of the refurbishment) of Primark, to find out what they think of the shop’s Belfast comeback.

“It’s been a great relief to see Primark opened, and to see almost the delight come back into the streets of Belfast,” said Arthur McAnerney, co-owner of restaurant City Picnic.

Co-owner of City Picnic, Arthur McAnerney

The restaurant and bar’s other co-owner, Gavin Gregg, previously told the Belfast Telegraph the fire’s impact meant both businessmen “emotionally struggled” as they had to close for 15 months after the fire.

The large blaze broke out at the Royal Avenue premises in Belfast in August 2018, as a £30m extension and refurbishment was almost complete. It set back the shop’s reopening, combined with the pandemic, which only increased the time the shop remained closed.

“We’ve been shadowed by the building containers and the construction for over four years, and it’s been phenomenal to see the change, it’s really made a dramatic change to footfall,” said Arthur.

He said the shop’s reopening at the beginning of November, which saw queues circling around Castle Street and some shoppers waiting for hours, has made people “feel like it’s an area you can walk up again”.

“The added advantage of the pedestrian zone on this street has really brought people up and around here for a nosey,” he said.

The restaurant owner said City Picnic is still looking at options for its outdoor dining area, which has now moved from the side, where a space was also occupied by the bar Voodoo, to out the front.

“The footfall has picked up rightly, you can see it and we’re starting to get really busy,” says Argento manager Niamh Molloy. The popular jewellery shop, which has two shops in the city centre, is located just opposite Primark on Royal Avenue and faced a downturn in customers during Primark’s closure.

Niamh Molloy, manager of Argento

“We actually feel like it is the old Argento again, it really feels that way with how busy it is. You could say its our comeback year!” she said.

“During the fire, it would have been dead around here, and obviously there is only one Primark in the town, so it’s great to see people back in this area of the town because from (Argento) onwards, it can be quite dead.

“We’re definitely much busier during the day, and even during our late openings on Thursday for late night shopping it’s so much busier, it’s really picked up for us, so it’s been amazing.”

And Danielle O’Connor who works in Maggie Mays cafe just opposite what was formerly the temporary entrance to Primark, says their cafe was “always busy” at lunchtime during the construction of the shop, but now it is constantly busy.

“We would have always been busy at lunchtimes, but now we’ve far more people coming in during the day. We wouldn’t have been as busy in the morning time during the time Primark was closed, but now we’re really busy in the morning for food and coffees,” she said. “There is so much foot traffic outside now in the street, so it’s great to see.”