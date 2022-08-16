New 256 room Titanic Quarter hotel and Belfast city centre apartment development approved by Council

Artist’s impression of new 256 bedroom hotel/apart hotel in the Titanic Quarter

Plans for a new hotel in the Titanic Quarter and a 15-storey residential development in Belfast city centre have both been given the green light by the council.

The applications were approved at the Council's Planning Committee and will see the 256 room hotel and apartment hotel built on lands north-west of Hamilton Dock, adjacent to the Titanic Belfast attraction and the nearby Queen’s Road.

The £36 million investment – which will create 620 construction jobs and 70 new roles upon opening – will include both hotel and apartment-style accommodation, conference facilities, a rooftop bar and public realm works.

Meanwhile, the committee also approved a separate £6 million apartment development at Holmes Street and Bruce Street which will see 68 apartments being built.

The council said these would be a mix of sizes including 32 1-bedroom apartments, 35 2-bed apartments and 1 studio apartment.

The development will be located next to two other schemes planned for this area – a new apart-hotel, known as Bedford Yards, at 31-33 Bedford Street and a purpose-built student accommodation building, currently under construction at Bruce Street.

Speaking after the decision, councillor Carl Whyte, chair of the Planning Committee said the investments are “great news for Belfast”.

“[They] will help towards the continued revitalisation of our city centre.

“The new hotel development at Titanic Quarter demonstrates our city’s continued appeal to visitors worldwide and shows confidence in our tourism sector, post-Covid.

“The addition of new homes at Holmes Street also builds upon council’s commitment to attracting more residents into the city centre, by bringing vacant sites back into use as high-quality, accessible and centrally located homes.”