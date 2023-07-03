New Belfast-Dublin bus route announced as £8.5m investment to bring 40 jobs in NI

The new jobs will be split between Belfast and Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

A multi-million pounds investment which will bring a new bus route and a number of jobs to Northern Ireland is a “significant milestone”, the general manager of Dublin Express has said.

Part of National Express Limited - the UK’s largest coach operator – Dublin Express is announcing plans to invest around £8.5m on a fleet of eight new coaches over the next 12 months on its new Belfast to Dublin route, which starts on July 18.

The new Dublin Express service will see 16 trips per day in each direction from Belfast city centre’s Glengall Street to Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre. To celebrate, the first 10,000 customers can take advantage of £1 tickets, available on the Dublin Express website.

The investment also means the creation of 40 new jobs in drivers, management, maintenance and retail predominantly in Belfast and Dungannon, Co Tyrone. This builds on Dublin Express’ success in operating high frequency services between Dublin Airport and Dublin City.

Rory Fitzgerald, Dublin Express’ general manager, said: “We are excited to bring the Dublin Express brand to Northern Ireland and particularly Belfast, offering a new high quality experience to passengers on the M1 corridor.

“The new route is a significant milestone linking the two most populated cities on the island of Ireland and adds to our extensive network across the UK.

“We’ve been receiving a high volume of requests from customers asking for this service which itself stood out as an under-served route. We estimate the number of Northern Ireland residents using Dublin Airport annually at over 1 million due to its geographic location on the north side of the city, the seamless M1 motorway and the numerous connections to mainland Europe, the Middle East and of course transatlantic flights to the US.

“We also believe our new coaches will be a step up in quality, safety and comfort to anything seen on the route previously with our bespoke coaches fitted to the latest Euro VI diesel specification and a range of state-of-the-art safety equipment.

"The vehicles are fully accessible with an on-board lift and wheelchair space, leather reclining seats, free WiFi, toilet and USB charging points at each seat.

“National Express is committed to providing public transport options for rural and urban populations on the Belfast – Dublin Airport – Dublin City corridor, offering customers the choice to use a reliable, sustainable and great value option so they can ditch their cars and switch to coach travel, without having to worry about the hassle and expense of airport or city parking.”

The company has invested in zero emission vehicles and local infrastructure to enhance public transport networks. It aims to be the first to operate a fully Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) bus fleet in Northern Ireland in line with its fleet zero emission target of 2030.

The company is already operating 110 fully electric buses in the West Midlands (UK), which will increase to over 500 by the end of Dec 2024.

180 of the electric buses will be in operation in Coventry as it becomes the UK's first All Electric Bus City, and the remainder will operate across the West Midlands following a record £150m investment by National Express.

It also operates 20 hydrogen buses with Birmingham City Council as part of plans to scale up to hundreds more in the next two to three years.