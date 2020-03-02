New coronavirus test developed in Northern Ireland sent to China's Wuhan region by Randox

A test for coronavirus which was developed in Northern Ireland is set to be used in Chinese hospitals.

The test is being shipped to hospitals in Wuhan and Guangzhou from Randox Labratories. It has the ability to identify COVID-19 and differentiates it from nine other respiratory infections

Managing Director of Randox Laboratories Dr Peter FitzGerald said: "At Randox we have developed a multiplex viral respiratory infection array that tests for COVID-19 and nine other infections simultaneously, and are delighted that this new technology will be deployed in Wuhan and other cities across China.

"The Coronavirus Biochip will eliminate the need for multiple back-and-forth tests before the root cause of symptoms is found, thereby empowering clinicians to make faster and better-informed decisions.”

The test was developed on a platform technology known as a Biochip, and will be used at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak at the Central Theatre General Hospital of the People’s Liberation Army in Wuhan as well as in The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University.

Randox said the test is capable of processing 324 patient samples, generating 3240 reportable results, in just eight hours.

The panel includes the two tests recommended by the World Health organisation to avoid the need to repeat the test.

Byron Wang, CEO of Beijing Promed, Randox’s partner in providing the new coronavirus test in China, said: "We welcome the support of the global community in assisting us combat COVID-19 at this time.

"We look forward to supplying this test to hospitals located within the area of greatest need and believe it will make a real difference."