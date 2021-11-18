NI Amazon users receiving delivery emails saying they are Republic of Ireland customers

Online giant has invested more than £80m here since 2010 according to the firm

Amazon customers in Northern Ireland appear to be receiving automated order confirmations emails that mistakenly state they are based in the Republic.

The email gaff, which has been seen by the Belfast Telegraph, states: “Hello, Ahead of the busy shopping period we wanted to provide you with some advice and guidance to make sure you get the most out of Amazon.co.uk as a customer in the Republic of Ireland."

The message goes to outline the online retailer’s Prime membership benefits.

Amazon has been contacted for comment.

In September figures released by online retail giant Amazon revealed the company has invested more than £80million in Northern Ireland since 2010.

According to Amazon UK’s Economic Impact Hub, the company has generated around £90m toward Northern Ireland’s gross domestic product over the last 11 years.

The company employs around 40 full and part-time staff in Northern Ireland, with around 1,000 local small and medium businesses selling their products on the huge online market.

At the time it was also announced Amazon is to open a new site in Portadown, Co Armagh which will create at least 20 permanent jobs and over 100 “driver opportunities”.

It will be the company’s second delivery station in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also creating 500 jobs at its first warehouse in the Republic, and is setting up the fulfilment centre in Dublin to meet customer demand.