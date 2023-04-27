NI budget: Former finance minister says ‘people will suffer’ as officials admit ‘difficult decisions’ ahead

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media at Hillsborough Castle following his meetings with the main Stormont parties to discuss the budget (PA). — © PA

Former finance minister Conor Murphy has said some people will “suffer” as a result of budget measures and called for the re-establishment of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Finance officials have admitted that “difficult decisions” lie ahead following the budget announced by the Secretary of State.

Chris Heaton-Harris has outlined his plans to address a near £300m overspend in Northern Ireland – with politicians describing the planned cuts as “absolutely brutal”.

The financial details for the new budget, including department funding, were laid out in a written ministerial statement. They include plans for “flexibility” on the repayment of a near £300 million overspend from the previous Budget in 2022.

The Northern Ireland Secretary met with parties at Hillsborough Castle afterwards on Thursday where he said the purpose of his budget was not to “punish anybody”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said it was clear that work needed to happen to get Northern Ireland’s finances onto a sustainable footing.

“It should be for locally elected politicians to take this strategic decision-making to transform and modernise NI’s public services," he said in the statement.

“However, the approach taken in setting the budget and the provisions included in the Interim Arrangements Bill will ensure important work progresses if an Executive is still not in place.”

The Department of Finance said the budget will mean the total amount allocated to Departmental budgets will reduce by 0.4%.

"However, this does not fully reflect the extent of the pressures facing individual departments due to inflation, rising costs, increasing demands and pay pressures. In order to live within the funding available difficult decisions will have to be taken,” a spokesperson said.

Mr Murphy said: "If the idea of this is to punish the DUP for not being in the Executive, the only people who will suffer as a consequence of this will be people who rely on public services or people who deliver public services.

"The absence of an executive is really reprehensible at this stage when this is the sort of outcome for the people that we collectively represent right across the North and particularly those who depend very much on Government functions and services."

Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy,talks to the media after speaking with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle where he is meeting with the main Stormont parties to discuss the budget. (PA) — © PA

He said the idea of Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris's Executive Formation Bill is a "misnomer".

"He has no plan to restore an executive. This is legislation for further drift, drift in circumstances where civil servants won't be able to take decisions where budgets are being cut, where programs which the most vulnerable people in society rely on kids at school rely on extended school programs, holiday hunger programs are all already being cut.

"And what he has proposed here is a programme for drift."

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “disappointed” with the budget as he expressed concern the Government was “playing politics with public services”.

Asked if he thought the flat cash budget was essentially a “punishment” for the political impasse at Stormont, he told reporters outside Hillsborough Castle:

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson MP talks to the media after speaking with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle where he met with the main Stormont parties to discuss the budget. (PA) — © PA

“I think it is wrong for the Government to punish people in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “A flat budget against the backdrop where we have 10% inflation, where we have public sector workers who are looking for pay awards and there’s no provision for that, that doesn’t help anyone, it doesn’t help in terms of the delivery of public services.

“Of course, I want to see Stormont back up and running but we need to ensure that it is restored on a stable foundation and we don’t have that at the moment, there is not support within the unionist community for the solution (Windsor Framework) that has been put forward because it falls short of what is needed.

“And we need to get to an outcome that respects Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market.

“So I think it is regrettable if this budget is being used to play politics with our public services. No one should be doing that.”

Among the figures announced today, is £7.3 billion allocated to the Department of Health, while education will receive £2.6 billion in funding.

The Department of Justice is provided with £1.2 billion, while Economy receives £772 million in funding which includes £1.1 million for the Public Service Obligation route from City of Derry Airport to London.

In addition to the department allocations, Mr Heaton-Harris said he would work with the HM Treasury to address the overspend of £297 million, which will now be repaid across two years from 2024 to 2025.

However, the repayment plan means Northern Ireland will not recoup Barnett consequentials, instead funding will go towards the payment of the near £300 million.

Barnett consequentials refers to the method in which the way the UK Government ensures that a share of additional funding is allocated to the devolved nations.

“Despite the progress that has been made with the Windsor Framework it is with considerable disappointment that I find it is necessary for me to once again step in and set a Budget for Northern Ireland for 2023-24,” the Northern Ireland Secretary said.

"The challenging budget position means that Northern Ireland departments need clarity on their budget allocations now to deliver a balanced budget. I will bring forward a Budget Bill in due course.”

“However, difficult decisions remain in order to live within the funding available,” he added.

Also in the ministerial statement, the Northern Ireland Secretary included changes to the time period in which Northern Ireland’s civil servants can make decisions. The current time period of departmental functions was due to expire in June.

Earlier Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said it was an “absolutely brutal budget for Northern Ireland, which will bring significant damage to our public services and our ability to develop our economy”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the budget settlement was "grim". He said: "That flat cash budget that we've got for departments is really a 10% decrease in real terms because there's no inflationary add on to that whatsoever.

"More importantly, there's no flexibility within it for anything coming towards any of the pay deals that we need to do with the likes of the nurses and suchlike."

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll called the Northern Ireland Secretary’s Budget an “attack”.

“This budget is an outright attack on schoolchildren, on the sick and vulnerable, and on workers,” Mr Carroll said.

“Our public services have been cut to the bone through years of Stormont negligence. Health waiting lists are out of control, workers’ pay has been cut, and schools are surviving on a shoestring.

“The raft of cuts outlined by the Secretary of State will cause irreparable damage, particularly in working class areas”.

Mr Muir said the “inevitable deep cuts” as a result of the Budget cannot be reversed and will cause “irreparable harm.”

“Policies and programmes focusing on prevention and early intervention are particularly under threat. This simply stores up even greater challenges in the future,” he added.

“While most Departments may roughly be similar to last year in cash terms, this does not account for inflationary and pay pressures or other inescapable requirements.”

The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said they welcome the Budget being set alongside the flexibility of the repayment.

“While we await details on how senior officials will implement the budget, it serves as a timely reminder that we need a functioning Executive up and running to agree priorities and take difficult decisions,” said their Chief Executive, Ann McGregor.

"Not only should the budget place a razor like focus on how the Executive raises and spends money, it should also accelerate the debate on how Stormont is funded from Westminster for the next decade and beyond.”

Reacting to the funding for education from Mr Heaton-Harris, the Controlled Schools’ Support Council said they feared the Tory MP “does not recognise that education in Northern Ireland is significantly underfunded”.

"The impact this underfunding has on the lives of all our children and young people is lived each day by our school leaders and their staff,” said Chief Executive, Mark Barker.

"We note that Barnett consequentials are being withdrawn which results in education in NI missing out on any increase in funding for schools linked to the recent £2.3bn increase in England.

"Again this further undervalues our children and young people in comparison to those in England”.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist Ulster University Business School, said the budget presents “challenges”.

“Unsurprisingly, (the Budget) presents a challenge for the NI Departments which will be very tough," he said.

“Perhaps more surprisingly, the UK authorities have moved on the issue of how long NI will get to repay the £297m which was ‘borrowed’ in the 2022-23.

"Previously, that advance from the Treasury’s Reserve was to be repaid in its entirety in this financial year. That would have implied very large spending cuts in this year. Now, two years are being allowed which will be welcomed by many.

"There is a sense of the least worst option about all of this. However, it would be naïve to ignore the possible downside.”