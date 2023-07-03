NI building firm wins prestigious award for restoring derelict family home

Gareth Roddy Building Ltd. won the Large Restoration Project award at the FMB’s Northern Ireland Master Builder Awards

A shot of the interior of the home.

The historic family home before it was restored by Gareth Roddy Building Ltd.

A Northern Irish building firm has won a prestigious award for restoring an ancestral home on the Ards Peninsula.

Rodden’s House was derelict for decades after it was ravaged by fire.

Gareth Roddy Building Ltd won the Large Restoration Project award at the Northern Ireland Master Builder Awards 2023 ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Malone Hotel in Belfast on Friday, June 30.

The awards recognise excellence in Northern Ireland’s small and medium-sized construction companies and are run by the FMB, the largest trade association in the UK construction sector.

The firm will now be entered into the national Master Builder Awards.

The builders were hired by the homeowners to return the residence to its former glory so that the family could move into a house last occupied by their great-grandfather.

What remained was little more than a shell, but the firm retained the 500mm-thick stone walling and set to restoring as many historic features as they could.

These included the house’s box sash windows and its cornicing and ceiling roses, which were recreated to match the specifications of the decayed originals.

The project came with some challenges – the roof had decayed so much that the builders had to strip it completely, adding additional timbers and reusing the original slate to maintain its original look.

Gareth Roddy Building Ltd said: “We are delighted to have won the award for Large Renovation Project 2023.

“This award not only acknowledges the input by our skilled and loyal team but also marks the excellent working relationships we had with our client on this project which was so important to his family.

“The professional team we worked with provided quick and timely responses to any queries we had.”