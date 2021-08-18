NI businessman Pete Boyle ‘hopes to purchase site in the next 12 months’ for Dublin waterpark

Let's Go Hydro on the outskirts of Belfast

Entrepreneur Pete Boyle has confirmed plans to open a waterpark attraction in Dublin in a 15m euro investment.

Mr Boyle, who is the founder and co-owner of jewellery chain Argento, first revealed his hopes of opening a Let’s Go Hydro waterpark in Dublin in the Belfast Telegraph in November 2019.

His first Let’s Go Hydro in Carryduff has been expanding since it first opened in 2018 and now offers open water swimming, floating rugby, kayaking and a drive-in cinema.

Now Mr Boyle has said he’s looking for a 50 to 100 acre site in Dublin on agricultural land or an ex-quarry to set up the first Let’s Go Hydro in the Republic of Ireland.

He said: “We see a huge potential for a park in the Dublin area.

“We hope to be able to purchase a site in the next 12 months and get a planning application submitted.”

The company said a 15m euro investment would create a “top-class water park and resort”.

Let’s Go Hydro in Carryduff also has accommodation on site, such as glamping pods, luxury safari tents, igloo huts and bell tents.

In 2019, Mr Boyle said he had hoped to open a site at a reservoir at Stillorgan in Co Dublin but could not secure the agreement of Irish Water.

Mr Boyle said any prospective site could be no further than 30 minutes from a major city in order to draw maximum visitors.

In company results published last month, Argento parent company Denvir Holdings reported sales of £19m for the year to the end of June 2020, down 14% from £22m the year before.

Denvir Holdings, in which Mr Boyle’s wife Ciara Denvir is also a director, also had pre-tax profits of £1.6m, up six-fold from nearly £250,000 a year earlier.

There are around 23 Argento stores in total across Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic.