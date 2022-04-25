NI eBay sellers hit in pocket as ‘glitch’ removes VAT and postage from orders

The issue has resulted in VAT being removed from UK orders being sent from Northern Ireland. Stock image. Photo: Beck Diefenbach/Reuters

A glitch affecting Northern Ireland eBay sellers has seen scores of products selling for less than their listed total price.

The issue has resulted in VAT being removed from UK orders being sent from Northern Ireland.

Affected sellers have taken to eBay’s discussion boards to vent their frustration at the problem, which has been ongoing for the last three days.

One seller of lawnmowers and lawnmower parts explained how they have been impacted.

“We are having the same issue... I was on with eBay and they advised that it’s an issue with Northern Ireland sellers,” they said.

“For example. I have a item listed for £116 and this sold to a customer in England, but eBay has charged them £96.67 — eBay has taken the VAT off the total price. So £116 divided by 1.2 = £96.67.

“It just got worse as I have been typing.

“I had an item listed for £8.95 and it has just sold for £6.88 so eBay has made things a lot worse, 30% discount. Any Northern Ireland sellers, I would advise you to check all your sales and get on with eBay about this. They need to sort ASAP.”

Another seller said this has happened to around 150 of his orders over the space of two days, amounting to losses of an estimated £500.

One fashion retailer said the issue is also affecting postage prices.

“I’m Northern Ireland-based and the same is happening to me too. I first noticed it at 4pm on April 21. Losing 20% on every sale and another 20% on postage,” they said.

“Its easy to prove if you sold by ‘best offer’ as you get an email confirmation of the agreed amount which will be different to what the buyer pays. But if it was sold via ‘buy it now’, then the email confirmation is for the wrong amount. Nightmare.

“I spoke to eBay and gave them all the item numbers that were affected, so at least they have a record. Ticket was logged. They said to leave all listings running, and if not resolved by early next week, to call them again with any other orders affected.”

Some sellers say they have resorted to increasing their prices in order to absorb the hit.

There has been speculation the problem could be due to the NI Protocol, however it is unclear if this is the case or if it was simply a technical error.

Under the Protocol, NI follows some EU VAT rules for goods, including on goods moving to, from and within Northern Ireland. However, NI still remains part of the UK’s VAT system.

According to the UK Government website: “Northern Ireland will remain aligned with the rest of the UK for VAT processes related to transactions in services. HMRC will continue to be responsible for the operation and collection of the revenues in Northern Ireland.”

One seller said: “I got an offer from a customer who is based in the UK, and I accepted. They then got the confirmation, and when they went to pay, it dropped by 20%. The buyer sent me a message with the app screenshot and all is as normal at their end but at the lower price.

“I’m on with customer support and they ‘know it is an ongoing issue’, but they don’t seem to have a clue. If possible, I would suggest that people do not ship any items until this is resolved as eBay cannot confirm if they will compensate for the money lost.”

The online marketplace has been contacted for comment.

In a message to those impacted on eBay’s discussion page, it said: “This issue is with our technical team who are currently working on it.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused while our teams work to resolve this.”