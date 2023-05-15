NI economic activity up for the third month in a row, says report

Economist warns that optimism among private companies isn’t matched in the public sector

Activity in the Northern Ireland economy was up for the third consecutive month in April with big growth in jobs as a result, a key report said today.

But an improving picture for business is in contrast to the worsening circumstances of the public sector, economist Richard Ramsey warned.

The monthly Ulster Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) said that as well as enjoying growth, input costs and output price increases had also eased for companies.

In another bonus, suppliers’ delivery times had shortened, marking an easing of supply chain problems which have prevailed since the pandemic.

For the first time in 14 months, there was a positive note for the construction industry as it reported an increase in activity.

However, April’s growth was slightly less hearty than the expansion seen in March, according to the report carried out by S&P Global for Ulster Bank.

Mr Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, said: “Northern Ireland’s private sector started the second quarter in the same way that it ended the first with businesses in expansion mode.

“Output, orders and employment all increased in April albeit the pace of growth eased relative to March. This was particularly marked with new orders as falling demand amongst manufacturers and construction firms largely offset growth within retail and services.”

Manufacturing was the only sector to post a decline in output in April, but in general, there had been a welcome fall in inflationary pressures.

In fact, input costs had gone up at the weakest pace in nearly two and a half years, Mr Ramsey said.

However, the going was tougher for services firms, he said, with businesses in the sector seeing the steepest rise in cost pressures over each of the last five months.

Richard Ramsey

Even though wage inflation was still “robust”, Mr Ramsey said all sectors had been taking on staff in April.

“Retailers led the way in the recruitment drive, but construction firms posted a record rise in staffing levels.

“This would appear to suggest the softer demand in the sector is enabling longstanding vacancies to finally be filled.

“Supply chain disruption has blighted the economy since the pandemic first hit. But April’s survey revealed that firms saw supplier delivery times shorten for the first time since the question was introduced back in March 2021.”

Mr Ramsey said that the steady improvement in the private sector was “in stark contrast” with mounting difficulties in the public sector.

“Budget cuts and a scaling back of public services will also have implications for parts of the private sector too,” he added.

“Meanwhile the headwinds of higher interest rates and increased taxation will increasingly be felt by all parts of the economy in the year ahead.”

The Bank of England last week announced an increase in the base rate to 4.5%.

According to the PMI, output growth was often linked to higher new orders, which also increased for the third month running. Rising new orders also encouraged firms to expand employment again, with some companies increasing staffing levels to try and work through outstanding business.

Staffing levels continued to rise sharply, the PMI said, but the rate of inflation softened for the seventh month in a row. In addition, the pace of increase in selling prices was the softest since December 2020.

Companies were positive about output continuing to rise over the coming year, with their optimism backed by improvements in new orders.