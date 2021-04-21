NI economy 'can weather damage of the pandemic'

Economists are seeing encouraging signs in the labour market, with Northern Ireland's unemployment rate of 3.7% remaining far below the UK total.

Younger workers, the lower paid and the self-employed were clearly the hardest hit by the Covid-forced lockdowns over the last year, economists are concluding with the release of the latest labour market figures.

Redundancies hit their highest level in 20 years over the last year, the figures reveal, amid warnings lay-offs will surge with the end of furlough this autumn.

But economists are seeing encouraging signs in the labour market, with Northern Ireland's unemployment rate of 3.7% remaining far below the UK total and reports of a growing number of job postings as badly-hit sectors gear up for reopening.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank NI, said: "When the support measures are eventually lifted, unemployment will surge, but not to anywhere near the levels that were anticipated a year ago."

Richard Ramsey

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the latest figures, published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), underline the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, but believes relaxing of restrictions will spur a recovery.

According to the latest figures, the number of people claiming benefits was 58,100, or 5.9% of the workforce, a slight decrease on the previous month, and down from 8.9% last May. It is still almost double from a year ago.

The official unemployment rate is 3.7%, up from 2.4% a year ago, while the number of economically active stands at 69%, which includes those on furlough. The percentage of those not economically active, not able to, of seeking, work is 28%, historically the highest in the UK.

NISRA also charts the number of PAYE employees in Northern Ireland ­- 744,300 in February and estimated to be only slightly less in March, and that is a positive, said Mark Magill, a senior economist at Ulster University's Centre for Economic Policy.

On the potential for an increase in unemployment following the end of furlough, Mr Magill said: "It will undoubtedly rise but much less than everybody anticipated at the start of the crisis.

"Usually in a recession, the number of available jobs tend to fall off the cliff, but I've not seen any evidence of that," the economist said, adding that the furlough scheme has really softened the impact of the pandemic.

Mr Magill noted the latest report by NIJobs.com, which reveals a 40% increase in job listings this year, more than treble during the lockdown low of last year. More jobs were advertised in the first three months of this year than at any time during the last three years, the site reports.

Overall, the figures reveal the lower paid, younger people and self employed have been the most impacted, said Mr Magill.

According to the figures, 10,090 redundancies were proposed by companies in the 12 months to the end of March, more than double the number recorded in the previous 12 months (4,800).

During March, 250 redundancies were confirmed, taking the annual total of actual layoffs to 5,780, the highest since 2001.