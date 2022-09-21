NI home energy price cap Q&A: How much will you save? Everything you need to know

Home heating oil customers are to get a one-off payment of £100

Energy bills, which have soared in recent months, will now be capped here for six months from November and will be backdated from October.

A cap is applying in the rest of the UK from October, but the Government said consumers here will see the same benefit by backdating support.

But what does this all mean? We break down some of the most common questions asked about today’s announcement.

What has been announced?

This morning the UK Government announced plans to cap household and business bills in Northern Ireland to help with the rising cost of living.

There will also be a separate support measure for businesses, which will also include voluntary sector organisations such as charities, public sector organisations such as schools, hospitals and care homes.

How much will households save?

The UK Government have said a typical household in Great Britain will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.

It’s expected the same measures will apply for Northern Ireland when support kicks in here in November.

It comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her plan to introduce a price cap during Prime Minister’s Questions on September 8.

The Government says this will help the average household to the tune of at least £1,000 a year based on current energy prices from October.

This is in addition to the £400 energy bills discount for all households.

This discount was announced to launch in the rest of the UK in October and, like the added measures announced today, this is also expected to be available in Northern Ireland in November.

Do I have to apply for the support?

No, the Government has said customers do not have take any action to benefit from the support. Instead the measures will be applied to energy suppliers.

How much will businesses save?

Bills for businesses have rocketed recently, with many having to close because of the increasing costs. The announcement today relates to ‘wholesale’ energy prices.

The Government say these prices will be capped at “less than half” of the anticipated winter levels.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme will mean that those under the British support on fixed-term contracts, agreed on or after April 1, will see their wholesale prices for electricity capped at £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) and £75 per MWh for gas.

A comparable wholesale rate will be “set shortly” for Northern Ireland.

Why are energy costs being capped?

Energy bills and costs for households and businesses have soared in recent months, with some businesses in Northern Ireland saying they are not paying almost 30% of their annual rates in one month.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February drove up the cost of gas and there was a 600% increase in wholesale gas between summer 2021 and this year.

What about oil prices?

The majority of households in Northern Ireland use oil as their main heating supply.

The announcements today apply to energy bills, within which oil is not included.

There is no similar scheme expected to be launched concerning support for oil prices but an additional payment of £100 will be given to households across the UK who are not able to receive support for their heating costs through the Energy Price Guarantee.

This is provided because some consumers may live in an area of the UK that is not served by the gas grid and is to help compensate for the rising cost in oil.

Why is Northern Ireland’s support beginning a month later?

Northern Ireland has a separate energy system and is in a different energy market in comparison to the rest of the UK.

This means GB policies do not apply as NI has its own rules and regulator.