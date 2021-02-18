NI hospitality and business leaders 'devastated' over latest lockdown extension

Hospitality and business leaders in Northern Ireland have called for the Executive to start planning for a safe reopening of the economy.

Hospitality and business leaders in Northern Ireland have said they are “devastated” to learn the current lockdown restrictions will continue until after Easter.

A joint statement was issued by the Chief Executives of Hospitality Ulster (Colin Neill), Belfast Chamber (Simon Hamilton), Londonderry Chamber of Commerce (Paul Clancy) and Retail NI (Glyn Roberts).

“We are all encouraged by the declining number of Covid-19 cases and the effective roll out of the vaccination programme across Northern Ireland,” they said.

“However, many of our members will be devastated to hear that the current lockdown, which began on Boxing Day has been extended until Easter. “

While recognising positive steps like the return to school for some pupils and permitting click and collect services for certain retailers, they said that “work on the safe reopening of the economy” needed to start now.

“The impact of this crisis and repeated lockdowns on many aspects of our society will be severe and longstanding and no more so than the effect on jobs and the economy,” the statement said.

“The scale of work that needs to be done to aid economic recovery is immense and should not be underestimated. We make an open offer to the Executive on behalf of the thousands of businesses we represent – work with us, and let’s together develop this reopening and recovery plan that we can implement as soon as the time is right.”