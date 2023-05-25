NI households could see increase in energy bills as significant fall announced in Britain

Northern Ireland households could see gas and electricity bills “slightly increase” at a time when people in Britain are benefitting from a significant fall in their energy bills after a cut in the energy price cap

A typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will now pay £2,074 a year on its gas and electricity bill, £426 a year less than currently.

It will mark the end of a government guarantee which, since October, has limited the typical bill to £2,500.

It could also signal the return of competition to the market, with people able to shop around for the best deal.

Regulator Ofgem sets the maximum price that can be charged per unit of gas and electricity to households on variable or default tariffs in England, Wales and Scotland.

Since October, it has been superseded by the government's Energy Price Guarantee, which meant a typical household's annual gas and electricity bill has been £2,500, but this will expire at the end of June.

However, the Utility Regulatory NI is responsible for setting the maximum prices in NI and according to Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the NI Consumer Council, households here can expect a “slight increase” in bills.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Mr McClenaghan said a “really relevant” point of the Ofgem announcement to Northern Ireland is that the energy price guarantee will be ending across the UK including NI.

Bills are currently being subsidised, he said, and in NI the Consumer Council estimates that people will have benefited up to about £600 on average – that will stop at the end of June with normal market conditions returning.

A process is ongoing to set tariffs for companies here from the summer onwards and people will know the prices relatively soon.

Households are paying an average of £2,200 a year on energy, but Mr McClenaghan predicted that bills in NI “won’t change much and could even go up slightly and that’s to do with the way we’re regulated here”.

“Across this period of this energy crisis bills in Northern Ireland have actually been cheaper and that’s been fantastic for Northern Ireland consumers, but we might see for a short period, a few months, we might actually have prices that are slightly higher than England.

“And that’s unfortunate but I would say on the whole the Northern Ireland regulatory system has actually been working quite well for consumers.

“We’re sure of what the companies profit margins are, so a gas company here, the big regulated gas companies can only make a 2% profit margin, that’s guaranteed. And for the electricity company, Power NI, their margin is capped at 2.2%.

“So the regulator would say that companies here actually make less profits and that’s a good thing for Northern Ireland consumers. But, yes, in the short term we might actually see that we’re sitting with slightly higher prices than across the water.”

He described it as a “complicated mechanism” to average out prices, looking at a fictional company and forecast the costs setting prices based on that, whereas the Utility Regulator in NI works with companies and their specific costs for gas, including transportation and base the bill on that.

The cost of living crisis has meant NI households have been paying more for fuel as well as food.

Gas and electricity bills are about £1,000 higher than they were before the pandemic and that is likely to continue for at least a few years, Mr McClenaghan said.

As companies announce prices, Mr McClenaghan encouraged people to look at the consumer council website to consider switching supplier in order to save money – because hundreds of pounds can be saved.

On average people in NI are a “little less well off” than those in Britain and the Consumer Council said it would be making that point to Westminster to ensure consumers have more protection next winter.