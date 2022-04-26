NI politicians call for tech billionaire Elon Musk to tackle ‘cesspit’ of Twitter

Northern Ireland politicians that have faced online abuse have called for action to tackle the “cesspit” of Twitter.

Alliance Lagan Valley candidate Sorcha Eastwood and UUP South Down candidate Jill Macauley both made the call as tech billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44bn (£34.5bn).

Concerns have already been raised over his plans to reduce censorship on Twitter, with many worried it will roll back on efforts to reduce hate speech and abusive messages.

Describing himself as “a free speech absolutist,” Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter’s policies to moderate content.

The European Commission and Downing Street have added to calls for him to take his new responsibility seriously.

Ms Eastwood spoke out last year about enduring constant online abuse on Twitter that was sectarian, misogynistic and “generally nasty”.

She told the Belfast Telegraph the platform had historically been poor to react to and remove abusive comments and accounts.

“Unregulated platforms not only cause great harm by lending themselves to disinformation but act as a barrier to people, particularly women, wanting to participate in public life,” she said.

“While free speech is vital, it has to be balanced with stopping hate speech and general abuse online. I hope the new owner of Twitter prioritises tackling this on the platform."

Ms Macauley said more needed to be done to tackle the “cesspit” of Twitter.

“No matter who owns Twitter there needs a be a serious change in approach to how the platform is being used to target and troll people,” she said.

"It has been a cesspit for many years now and I have been the target of it myself. Fundamental changes need to be made in verifying the identities of users to prevent people from harassing others while hiding behind anonymous accounts and Twitter needs to be quicker and more tough in dealing with complaints.”

Also expressing concerns was Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland Programme Director of Amnesty International.

He said Amnesty had monitored Twitter for the use of hate speech, especially violent and abusive speech against women and non-binary persons.

“Our Toxic Twitter report from 2018 found that it failed to protect women’s rights online,” he said.

"Female public figures, including politicians, journalists and activists in Northern Ireland, have been targeted in an attempt to bully them into silence. Too often, Twitter has failed to take any effective action to protect its users from these attacks.”

He said Amnesty’s follow-up reports had identified Twitter’s lack of progress in addressing the issue.

“Our most recent report, from December 2021, set out clear steps for Twitter to address hateful and abusive speech against women. To date, they have fully implemented only one of these recommendations.

“Whoever owns Twitter, the platform has a responsibility to protect the right to live free from discrimination and violence, and to freedom of expression and opinion. Twitter users in Northern Ireland, including women and non-binary persons, should expect nothing less.”