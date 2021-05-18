NI redundancies lowest since June but unemployment rate remains at 3.6% with calls to tackle growing economic inactivity rate

The latest labour market statistics show 110 confirmed redundancies recorded during April, the lowest monthly total since June 2020, as an MLA said tackling “hidden unemployment” in Northern Ireland was a key priority.

The figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) also show that 57,400 people are on the region’s claimant count as of April, a decrease of 200 on the previous month’s figure.

While the statistics show a slight recovery as coronavirus restrictions ease in Northern Ireland, the claimant count still remains almost double the number recorded in March 2020.

The figures show 9,350 collective redundancies were proposed in the 12 months to the end of April 2021, more than double the number recorded in the previous twelve months (4,590).

A further 150 redundancies were proposed in the first two weeks of May.

The pace of collective redundancy proposals slowed in early 2021, with 140 proposed in the three months between February and April 2021.

Northern Ireland’s unemployment rate remains unchanged over the quarter but has increased over the year to 3.6% between January and March 2021. The unemployment rate here was below the UK rate of 4.8%.

According to the figures the employment rate among those aged 16 to 64 decreased over the quarter by 0.3% and over the year by 2.8%. The economic inactivity rate across this group increased over the quarter by 0.4%.

The figures show Northern Ireland had the second lowest unemployment rate, the lowest employment rate and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC Pay As You Earn in Northern Ireland in April 2021 was 740,200, an decrease of 0.2% over the month and over the year.

The latest figures show Northern Ireland employees had a median monthly pay of £1,826 in April 2021. This was an increase of 1.1% over the month and 9.9% over the year.

The Northern Ireland economic inactivity rate – the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work – increased over the quarter (0.4%) and the year (2.1%) to 28.3%.

The increase has led to the SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin to call for “measures...to both stimulate employment and also to assist more people to be able to be employed”.

SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin

"When a new economy minister is appointed, it is essential that she or he prioritise the high level of hidden unemployment,” she said.

"Action is needed across the Executive, which involves co-ordination with the education and health ministers, for example. We need to increase the provision of affordable childcare, ensure our NHS eradicates waiting lists and do more to engage pupils at school so they obtain the skills they need for work.

"Northern Ireland needs a skills revolution. That would not only assist with the low employment rate, but would also raise pay levels. It is a serious concern that median monthly pay in Northern Ireland is £141 less than the UK average.

"This is another clear symptom of the problems facing the incoming economy minister."