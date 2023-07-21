NI tourism sector’s bounce back from pandemic ‘stronger than expected’

Derry Walls seen a 298% increase in visitors in 2022 compared to 2021

The number of hotel rooms sold in Northern Ireland has soared by 62% within a single year, according to new data.

The latest data released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) also revealed the number of beds sold in NI jumped by 43% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Over 2.1m rooms and 3.7m beds were sold in hotels here within the 12 month period.

Despite being slightly down compared to 2019, the head of Tourism NI says the figures show signs of a stronger than expected recovery.

John McGrillen welcomed the data which revealed that more than 512,000 rooms and 941,000 beds were sold in guesthouses, guest accommodation and B&Bs last year, a rise of 67% and 70% respectively.

“The latest NISRA tourism statistics represent a comprehensive insight into the recovery of our industry across a number of sectors," he said.

"Northern Ireland’s attraction sector was severely impacted by the pandemic, and the significant reduction in overseas visitors, but signs of recovery are evident in the survey findings”.

The NISRA stats show that self-catering occupancy recorded a strong positive performance in 2022 with a 10% increase in annual occupancy and an 8% point increase in peak occupancy compared to 2021.

In 2022, 62% of annual weeks were sold to visitors from outside of NI.

This compares to 69% in the previous 12 month period reflecting a downturn in out of state visitors.

The percentage of annual weeks sold to visitors from Republic of Ireland was 10% last year which marks a 2% increase on pre-pandemic levels.

The number of weeks sold to Northern Ireland residents has jumped from 31% in 2019 to 38% in 2022.

Mr McGrillen said he is encouraged by the fact that the hotel sector has performed better than anticipated.

“Despite the impact of the Omicron variant in the early months of the year, hotel occupancy rates got close to pre-pandemic levels, while sales didn’t quite meet those achieved in 2019,” he added.

“Our guesthouses, guest accommodation and B&Bs had a very positive 2022, with figures indicating that this sector is further along in its recovery than the hotel sector.

"2022 was also a strong year for the self-catering sector, with annual and peak occupancy exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2019, and increases evident for the proportion of weeks sold to island of Ireland residents”.

Titanic Belfast was the most visited attraction last year followed by the Derry Walls and the Giant’s Causeway – with the exception of country parks, parks, forests and gardens,

Both Titanic Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway showed significant growth on 2021 figures with an increase of 173% and 298% respectively.

However, these have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, with cost of living and inflation also playing a significant role in what is described as lifestyle spending.

Other attractions making the most visited list include the Ulster Museum, which claimed fourth position with 387,000 visitors, and Pickie Funpark in Bangor, securing fifth with 353,000 visitors.

Londonderry’s Guildhall, W5 in Belfast, Ballyronan Marina, the Centre for Contemporary Art Derry/Londonderry and Mount Stewart complete the top 10.