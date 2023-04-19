Nine jobs to be created as PureGym launches new 24-hour fitness premises in Ballymena

The development is the gym’s first new outlet in Northern Ireland since 2018.

Fitness provider PureGym is set to open its first new gym in Northern Ireland since 2018.

The new outlet in Ballymena, Co Antrim, is spread across a 12,000 sq ft unit next to Poundland and Pets at Home at Braidwater Retail Park in the town and will open to the public on May 16.

More than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment will be installed at the new space, which features a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance space, cardio equipment and a fitness studio.

Certified personal trainers will also be on site, with a range of classes and free on-site car parking available to members.

The move has created nine new jobs in the area and will provide a space for locals to work on their fitness around the clock.

The gym have also said they are on the lookout for those wishing to turn their passion for fitness into a career through their PureGym Personal Training Academy, through which candidates can become certified PTs within 14 weeks.

As part of a safety commitment to customers, defibrillators will be installed throughout the new premises.

A PureGym spokesperson said opening in Ballymena was an ‘exciting step’.

"At a time when physical and mental wellbeing have never been more important, we are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Ballymena,” they said.

"As the first PureGym to open in Northern Ireland since 2018, PureGym Ballymena is an exciting step in our ongoing commitment to bringing high-quality, low-cost fitness to as many people across the UK as possible. We look forward to welcoming new members – look out for our opening offer.”

PureGym was launched in the UK in 2009 and has clubs also located in Denmark, Switzerland and the United States. It also has a franchise partner operating clubs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

The group is majority owned by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P and in December 2021 KKR became a significant minority investor.