No fuel shortage in NI, says Asda as £30 spending cap removed

Panic buying in mainland UK prompted Asda to briefly implement a £30 cap on fuel transactions at its NI stations

Asda’s £30 limit on buying petrol at its 11 stores in Northern Ireland was introduced as part of a UK-wide “technical fix” as the supermarket confirmed there are no fuel shortages here.

Despite Northern Ireland being largely unaffected by the fuel shortage, Asda brought in the spending cap as part of its approach to avoid petrol running out at its forecourts in England, Scotland and Wales.

A spokesperson for Asda explained the “technical fix” was only possible to implement across all of its stores and it was unable to exclude Northern Ireland.

However, the cap here has now been removed and stations are “back to normal”, the spokesperson added.

Due to a lack of fuel delivery drivers, a number of BP and Esso-owned Tesco Alliance stores shut last Thursday, September 23.

According to Consumer Council figures, average fuel prices in parts of Northern Ireland increased the same day when compared to one week before.

Omagh saw its average price of diesel rise from 129.8p to 133.4p. Diesel in Ballyclare rose sharply from 127.2p to 134.8p.

The RAC said average prices may hit 143p per litre for petrol and 145p per litre for diesel in the next few weeks.