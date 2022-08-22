Northern Ireland action plan unveiled to save thousands from ‘cost of doing business’ crisis

Action plan unveiled to keep businesses afloat during cost of living crisis

Leading trade groups across Northern Ireland have united to draw up an action plan aimed at tackling the “cost of doing business” crisis.

Organisations including Hospitality Ulster and Retail NI have warned trade is already in decline as a result of rising costs which is causing customers’ surplus cash to dry up.

They blame rising inflation, a workforce crisis across multiple sectors and remaining Covid pressures for businesses deciding to pull down the shutters on a daily basis.

Chamber of commerce branches from across NI – including Londonderry, Bangor, Ballycastle, Ballymena Banbridge and Belfast – are among those calling for VAT to be reduced to 17%.

They also want the reduced Tourism/Hospitality VAT rate to be reinstated to support businesses that rely on household discretionary disposable income and tourism revenue.

Other measures requested include;

The restoration of the Business Rates Holiday which concluded in July 2022, running until April 2023.

A UK wide reform of the business rates system to ensure online and out of town businesses are paying the same rate as high street businesses.

Support from the UK Government for the devolved nations to reduce business rates by providing increased financial support through the block grants.

The removal of VAT from energy bills to reduce energy costs.

The Northern Ireland Executive to establish a Rural Town and Village Infrastructure Investment Fund to ensure our small and mid-sized towns and villages are supported during this economic crisis.

Causeway Chamber of Commerce, Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, NI Takeaway Association, Newry Chamber of Commerce, Newtownards Chamber of Trade, Omagh Chamber of Commerce, and Portadown Chamber of Commerce also helped co-design the action plan.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the 15 business organisations warned they are at “a critical juncture as a perfect storm of factors is causing devastation” for the retail and hospitality sectors.

“[It] could see thousands of businesses threatened over the next months if no action is taken,” they said.

“Out of control energy bill increases, labour shortages, inflation, National Insurance increases, and sky-high business rates – the highest in the UK – are risking the business climate of Northern Ireland.

“Fears that many will simply go under in the next months without government assistance are keenly felt and we cannot continue on this path of destruction any longer.

“We are pushing customers away due to having to raise prices to keep pace with these rising costs, which is therefore having a detrimental impact on trade and consumer confidence.

“Intervention is required by the UK Government, as well as the limited powers of NI Executive Ministers, to stave off the worst of this crisis on business owners and provide tangible support and resources that could keep trade viable.”

They believe the plan has “achievable, tangible solutions” that would support business from the outset.

“Actions including a reduction in the VAT rate to 17% to encourage more households to spend on the high street; increased financial assistance through the block grant to alleviate the cost of business rates; and the implementation of the NI High Street Taskforce Report will help bolster business back to viable trading levels,” they explained.

“We call on both Governments to consider our proposals and engage with the business community on how best to implement urgent actions that can alleviate these crippling pressures.

“It will support both businesses and consumers in this most pressing of times.”