Northern Ireland biggest UK beneficiary from reduction in fuel prices

Northern Ireland appears to have been the biggest UK beneficiary from a reduction in fuel prices last month.

While prices fell in Great Britain too, the drop “should have been far bigger”, according to new analysis.

The RAC said the average price of petrol in the UK fell by 8.4p per litre in December to 151.1p, while the price of diesel dropped by 9.4p per litre to 174.0p.

This came after fuel prices decreased by around 6p per litre in November.

But the RAC claimed that wholesale prices mean a litre of petrol and diesel should have been around 11p and 14p cheaper at the end of 2022 respectively.

This was even allowing for a retailer profit margin of 10p per litre, which is 3p more than the long-term average.

However, in Northern Ireland prices fell more closely in line with the RAC’s analysis.

The average price of diesel fell from 177.1p on December 1 to 165.4p on the 29th — a fall of 11.7p.

Petrol prices in December fell from 156.2p to 144.8p — a drop of 11.4p.

The RAC noted that Costco’s UK filling stations — which can only be used by the retailer’s members — are charging an average of 137.3p per litre for petrol and 158.4p per litre for diesel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “On the face of it, December looks like it was a good month for drivers, with 9p coming off at the pumps on top of November’s 6p, but there’s no question that the drop should have been far bigger given how far wholesale prices have come down.

“For weeks we’ve been calling on the big four supermarkets to cut their prices more substantially to give drivers a fairer deal when they fill up, so even though they have reduced their prices collectively by more than 10p a litre in December, they are still nowhere near where they should be given the scale of the drop in wholesale prices.”

According to the NI Consumer Council’s most recent fuel price checker, the average price per litre of diesel across Northern Ireland was 165.2p for the week ending yesterday.

This represents a 0.2p fall on average compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, petrol prices this week were 144p per litre, on average. This is a fall of 0.8p compared to the previous week.

The lowest priced petrol pump last week was spotted in Strabane (134.7p), while the most expensive were in Londonderry and Antrim (150.9).

The cheapest diesel was also in Strabane (157.9p) while the dearest was again in Derry, at 173.9p.

Shopping around in Derry could see drivers save 11p per litre on diesel, though just a penny a litre on petrol.

The NI Consumer Council’s price checker is believed to be one of the main reasons why fuel here is cheaper than elsewhere in the UK.

As it is updated weekly, it allows motorists to see the highest, lowest and average fuel prices in their area.

That forces pump owners to keep prices competitive, and there have been calls for other parts of the UK to emulate the scheme.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to fuel retailers on December 22 urging them to “ensure savings are passed on to consumers”.

This came after it emerged drivers were being hit by record Christmas getaway fuel prices.

Mr Williams added: “We hope the Business Secretary’s intervention just before Christmas puts more pressure on larger retailers to do the right thing.”