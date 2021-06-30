Northern Ireland businesses able to apply online for top up support grants

Businesses are being encouraged to apply online for top up support grants to help with their Covid-19 recovery, as restrictions continue to ease in Northern Ireland.

An online portal to apply has opened, and will remain in place until 23:59 on July 28 2021.

Those applicable are businesses which received either the £10,000 Small Business Support Grant or the £25,000 Retail, Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Grant in 2020.

The Finance Minister Conor Murphy said that while most businesses received their top up payments automatically last month, some businesses need to specifically apply for the top up grant.

These include businesses that operate from premises where the landlord pays the rates, businesses that have relocated since they were paid the original grant and new businesses which started trading after May last year.

“Over £70 million has so far issued in automatic top up payments to more than 13,000 businesses. While these businesses remained opened their footfall and trade was impacted by restrictions and so I was keen to ensure they received support,” he added.

“From today businesses which did not receive an automatic payment can apply for a top up grant payment.

“I have been determined to ensure support reaches as many businesses as possible. Businesses which started trading after the Small Business Support Grant and the Retail, Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Grant were issued last year will now be able to apply for the top up grant.

“I would encourage businesses to go online, check the eligibility criteria and to apply if they’re eligible.”