Northern Ireland fuel prices: Average cost of diesel drops slightly for first time since April

The average price of diesel across Northern Ireland has dropped very slightly, according to the latest figures from the Consumer Council.

The latest information represents the first drop in diesel prices since April 14, when the average price dropped from 172.6p to 171.6p.

According to the organisation’s weekly price checking tool, the latest average price fell to 197.2p per litre on average across the province.

While this only represents a small decrease from 197.5p on June 30, many will be hoping it is a positive sign of things to come.

Meanwhile, according to the latest figures, the average price of a litre of petrol across Northern Ireland has remained exactly the same at 189.9p per litre.

It is fair to say prices fluctuate across the country, however, with the information showing the highest average diesel price found in Banbridge, at 199.9p per litre.

Meanwhile the lowest price of diesel per litre was found in a Londonderry forecourt, with the lowest price recorded at the pump of 184.9p per litre.

The highest price of petrol per litre was 193.9p per litre, recorded at forecourts in Antrim, Ballymena, Banbridge and Dungannon.

The lowest price of petrol was recorded in Derry, with a petrol station selling it for just 175.9p per litre.

The Consumer Council also track the prices of home heating oil across Northern Ireland.

The latest home heating oil price checker shows the current average price of 500L of home heating oil is £494.30 and the average price of 300L is £308.94.

This represents a drop in prices in the past seven days when 500L of oil was previously £523.09 on average across NI and 300L was £325.98 on average.