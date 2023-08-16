Northern Ireland has lost 27% of bank branches in last three years

Northern Ireland has lost 27% of its total bank branch network in less than three years. Photo: Stephen Hamilton

Northern Ireland has lost 27% of its bank branches within the last three years according to new research by the Consumer Council.

The research shows that between May 2020 and January 2023 banks in Northern Ireland permanently closed 52 branches, with vulnerable customers and those in rural areas most impacted by the closures.

According to the report by the Consumer Council, 21% of consumers have seen their local bank branch close within the last three years.

Among the findings was that 84% of consumers who had experienced a bank branch closure said it had an impact on their lives, this increased to 90% for consumers on low incomes and 94% for consumers who have a disability.

Of those consumers in rural areas where their local bank closed, over half of them (53%) said that it had a major impact on them and their local community.

Read more Belfast estate agent prosecuted over standards in first case of kind for six years

The report found that two fifths (40.2%) of the total population of Northern Ireland currently live within 1km in road distance of a banking service – including a bank or Post Office branch – and 66.7% of people live within 2km in road distance. This means that, for a large proportion of consumers, most journeys to access a banking service would, in all probability, need to be carried out using a vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Council called for more to be done to protect consumers from the impacts of bank branch closures and said the banking industry needs to come together to meet the “changing needs of their customers and find inclusive solutions that best meet the needs of all consumers”.

Scott Kennerley, director of financial services at the Consumer Council, said: “The alternatives provided for consumers when a branch closes, such as using the Post Office or online and telephone banking, provide benefits for many consumers, but they do not meet everyone’s needs.

Read more Inflation expected to slow down again after energy price fall

“This research shows that consumers are being impacted by bank branch closures and it is potentially the more vulnerable that are feeling the impact more than others. We know that bank branches are unlikely to return to highstreets, but consumers need the right level of support to make sure that they can still access the banking services they need.”