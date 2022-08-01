Northern Ireland receives least of any devolved UK nation through Government’s Levelling Up Fund

Northern Ireland has received the least amount of money from the Treasury’s multibillion-pound Levelling Up Fund out of all the devolved UK nations, it can be revealed.

Scotland has received £172m to date, or 10.1% of the total funding available, while Wales has received £121m (7.2%). Northern Ireland, on the other hand, has received just £49m (2.9%) of the total. Finance Minister Conor Murphy has branded the disparity a “poor outcome”.

Launched earlier this year, the Levelling Up Fund is designed to invest in infrastructure across the UK to support local transport projects, town and high street regeneration and cultural and heritage assets.

Regarding the disparity in funding, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “The relatively poor outcome here compared with the other devolved nations, particularly Wales, suggests that the unique, highly centralised approach adopted by Whitehall for applications from here has not worked for us.

“When considering the full list of successful bids here, there does not seem to be any synergy between the bids or overtly specific strategic approach to proposed spend.

“Round two has launched and a technical note was published alongside the SPF [Shared Prosperity Fund — another fund as part of the Government's wider levelling up agenda] prospectus on April 14, 2022. Applications opened on May 31 and closed on July 6, with outcomes announced in the autumn.

“Disappointingly [the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities] do not appear to have implemented lessons from round one of this fund and it remains unnecessarily restrictive with financial barriers.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said: “"To date, Northern Ireland has not received its population share of levelling up funds. Indeed, given our economic and social standing relative to the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland should be receiving a greater share as it did with EU Structural Funds (ESF),” he said

“There are considerable concerns around the scale, funding areas, governance and timing of the forthcoming Shared Prosperity Fund. While the overall budget has been established, there is no guarantee that it will replicate the types of support offered to date through the ESF and ERDF (European Regional Development Fund).

“This is creating huge anxiety in the community and voluntary sector. This funding should really be controlled by devolved departments rather than an out of touch Whitehall department. The current approach risks the duplication of effort in some areas but also huge gaps emerging."

Information from Stormont's Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) also shows significant drops in funding for schemes meant to help replace EU investment.

In 2021/22, £3.9m was spent on Daera’s Rural Tourism Scheme. The planned spending under the scheme for 2022/23 is £0.4m. Similarly, funding for the Leader programme, which is designed to boost economic prosperity in rural communities, has dropped from £7.3m in 2021/22 to a planned £0.7m over the course of this financial year.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots said: “Looking ahead, my department will continue to seek out funding opportunities from a broad range of funding streams and has already secured a share of €80m [£67m] funding from Peace Plus; £7.4m has also been earmarked for Daera from the complementary fund; and at least an estimated £12m is earmarked to come through from other City Deal and complementary fund projects.

“In addition, my department is developing the Rural Business and Community Investment Fund, which will help to ensure that funding previously provided through Priority 6 of the Rural Development Programme is replaced by schemes and initiatives that are more flexible, more efficient and more responsive to the needs of rural communities across Northern Ireland.”

Alliance Party MLA John Blair hit out at the funding situation.

“It is important to recognise the challenges facing rural communities in Northern Ireland, and these are not for Daera alone to address: the UK Government also has a duty to pay due regard to rural needs that deliver better outcomes for people living in rural areas to help make rural communities more sustainable,” he said.

“I am therefore disappointed that the budget for the Rural Tourism Scheme is projected to fall from an already paltry figure of £3.9m in 2021/22 to £0.4m in 2022/23, a drop of 90%. The Leader programme is also projected to drop by 90%.

“Rural communities are being overlooked and crucial opportunities are being missed, such as investment in and utilisation of our walkways and waterways, which would create tourism offerings, enhance our natural environment and, in turn, promote health and wellbeing locally.”