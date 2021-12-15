Northern Ireland records best ever international reputation on global stage during 2021, says major survey

The rating score is highest since Northern Ireland was included in Nation Brands Index in 2016

Northern Ireland's natural beauty has continued to be one of the region's highest-scoring attributes in a major survey about international brand recognition.

Northern Ireland enjoyed its best year ever in terms of international reputation during 2021, a major survey has revealed.

The finding was reported in the Anholt Ipsos Nation Brands Index (NBI) for 2021 which gauges the perception of Northern Ireland around the world.

Northern Ireland’s overall score increased from 59.16 out of 100 last year to 61.27 out of 100 in 2021 – it highest ever NBI score since its inclusion in the survey in 2016.

The highest score from an individual country came from India (75.61) and the lowest score came from Japan (51.77).

The NBI looks at the broad international reputation of 60 nations on their national competence in exports, governance, culture, people, tourism, immigration and investment.

Northern Ireland’s overall ranking remains stable, placing it 24th out of 60 – with the highest rankings coming from Italy and United States.

The survey reports that Northern Ireland’s “global reputation appears relatively balanced”, due to the fact that five of the six categories were ranked between 21st to 29th.

Broken down, a total of seven countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK – along with the United States - ranked Northern Ireland 30th or higher for all six categories.

This is an increase on previous years, where it has ranged between zero countries to five, according to the report’s authors.

"The UK has consistently awarded top half ranks for all of Northern Ireland’s six [categories] with the exception of 2018,” the report says.

"Although in 2020 China gave Northern Ireland top half ranks for all 23 attributes, in 2021 they ranked Northern Ireland in the bottom half (i.e. 31st or lower)”.

The authors, however, stress that despite these decreases, scores from China have “still improved in the longer-term, rising 4.71 between 2016 and 2021”.

“Natural beauty” continues to be our highest-scoring attribute (5.27), while “environment” was the highest ranked for 2021.

The lowest-ranked attribute, meanwhile, was “sports” (35th), and the lowest scoring was “science and technology” with 4.17.

The report involved more than 60,000 online surveys across a panel of 20 countries, with at least 3,000 people surveyed per country.

Northern Ireland received its highest overall NBI scores (out of 100) from India (75.61) and Mexico (66.81).

The lowest overall scores came from Japan (51.77), South Korea (55.86) and Sweden (55.93).

Visiting Northern Ireland or digital exposure to NI – such as through buying NI products or visiting websites – was associated with significantly higher scores for all six categories and for the overall NBI score.

Those who stated they previously visited Northern Ireland for holiday or business gave significantly higher scores across all the categories, which is reflected in the overall NBI score.