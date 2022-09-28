Northern Ireland sitting on ‘mortgage timebomb’ - expert

Northern Ireland is sitting on a mortgage timebomb, according to an expert. Picture: Stock image

It's after lenders withdrew a record number of mortgage products from the UK market due to the prospect of rising interest rates following the government's tax-cutting mini-budget on Friday.

Economists are predicting the developments could lead to a 10-15% drop in house prices.

Michael McCord, who compiles the Ulster University house price index, told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that many people in Northern Ireland were influenced by low interest rates when they bought larger homes during the Covid pandemic.

There was a significant rise in house sales in Northern Ireland between the end of 2020 and the middle of 2021.

But those with short-term, fixed-rate mortgages will face higher repayments when their terms expire.

The Bank of England has warned it may hike interest rates higher in an attempt to curb inflation. Interest rates have already risen sharply in recent months.

With the threat of another increase on the horizon, some lenders are withdrawing products before putting them back on the market at higher rates.

Mr McCord said that would lead to a significant increase in repayments for homeowners who are due to move to a new mortgage deal.

"We have consumers coming to the end of their terms and a core issue is that they actually might not qualify or pass the affordability checks with their current lender for their current property on their existing loan, which would be perilous," he said.

Mr McCord warned that some first-time buyers could be "locked out of the market and locked into the private rental sector" because of the rising upfront costs of getting a mortgage.

He also suggested there was "bit of a perfect storm" that could lead to significant falls in property prices.

Northern Ireland could, however, be protected due to the limited supply of homes for sale here, he added.

The UUP's finance spokesperson Steve Aiken said the mini-budget by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was a "huge gamble" without the support of the Bank of England - something he described as "astonishing and reckless". He called on the Conservative Party to act in light of the effect it's had.

“In a few short days the very underpinnings of our economy have been threatened. More worryingly, thousands of homeowners are now facing huge hikes in their mortgages, coupled with those who will now be excluded from home ownership. They are now facing a personal financial crisis. A crisis that will only be compounded by spiralling energy costs and food inflation.

“The problems with interest rate rises and mortgage shortages cannot be blamed on Putin, or any other factor. This potential disaster sits fully in the lap of the Prime Minister and Chancellor. They have very little time to fix the problem and must act now. Doubling down on a gamble is madness," he said.