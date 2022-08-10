Northern Ireland workers at Spirit AeroSystems set to strike over pay from Monday

Workers employed by DHL Services are set to go on strike across all of Northern Ireland’s Spirit AeroSystems sites over a row about pay.

Unite the Union said their members voted by 84% in favour of the action and said a one-week strike will take place from Monday August 15.

Unite called the 4% consolidated pay offer from management as “inadequate” and said workers at the company outside Northern Ireland have received improved pay deals.

Spirit AeroSystems has around 3,000 employees in east Belfast after buying the former Bombardier plant in 2020.

Those workers at DHL Services handle every part of the company’s production. They are also involved in transporting parts between the various production lines.

General secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham said: “At a time when inflation is running at 11.8 percent and is set to rise to almost 18 percent before the end of the year – a four percent offer is an insult.

“If the government inflation forecasts are correct, it will leave workers’ real incomes almost 14 percent lower going forward. That’s a huge deterioration to living standards.

“The DHL Services workers at Spirit AeroSystems can count on the full support of their union in the fight to secure an improved pay increase. Only through union organisation and a readiness to take strike action can we improve jobs, pay and conditions.

“[They] are forcing a strike that will impact Spirit AeroSystems production. There’s a very easy way to avoid that outcome, and that is for bosses to come back to the table and meet our members’ pay claim.”

In a statement, Spirit AeroSystems said: “We cannot comment on contractual discussions between our supplier, DHL, and its employees. We have taken appropriate measures to mitigate any potential impact on our operations.”