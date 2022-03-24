£10 million extra for Covid recovery scheme to boost skills and create 300 new jobs

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is pictured with (L-R) Professor Paul Moore (University of Ulster), Director of Future Screens; Kai Wooder, Director of Programmes, Rank Foundation and Professor Michael Alcorn (Queen’s University Belfast), Co-Director Future Screens during a visit to Ormeau Baths Innovation Labs.

An additional £10 million is to be provided for a Covid recovery scheme which will create at least 300 new jobs across a variety of sectors.

The additional money was announced by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey who said the total funding for the Recovery Employment and Skills Initiative is now £20 million.

The jobs created by the initiative will be in the sport, voluntary, community and social enterprise, arts and creative sectors.

The scheme will provide grant funding for the next three years to support individuals and not-for-profit organisations with costs for new roles to help the sectors address the impact of the pandemic.

The Department said the decision to double the funding was made as a result of application numbers exceeding anticipated demand.

Ms Hargey said: “The level of demand has affirmed the positive way organisations have responded to this initiative.

“We are hearing how game-changing this could be for organisations, the sectors, and of course for the individuals themselves.

“I am pleased that my Department is able to provide additional support to these sectors where there is the potential to create a long lasting legacy.

“I initially made £10million available for this initiative in January.

“There has been huge interest, with demand outstripping that initial budget. Therefore, I am doubling the budget by making another £10million available in recognition that these sectors need and deserve our support to help them fully recover from the pandemic.

“All posts supported through this initiative will receive the Real Living Wage. I encourage all employers to pay at least the Real Living Wage.

“Letters of offer will be issuing to successful applicants in the coming days, providing new opportunities for people and organisations to go to the next level and recover from the pandemic.”