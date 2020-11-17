100% renewable energy provider Bright launches in NI

Bright a partnership between the Devine brothers and forecourt retail giant Maxol

A new green energy firm has set up shop in Northern Ireland today, creating 20 jobs with more roles to follow.

Bright said it had chosen Belfast as its NI headquarters after successfully launching in the Republic in July this year.

Providing 100% green, "affordable" electricity, the company says it offers the "lowest cost standard variable rate tariff on the market".

The venture was founded by energy entrepreneurs Ciaran and Stephen Devine and is a partnership between the brothers and Maxol, Ireland's largest family-owned forecourt retailer.

It aims to simplify the way customers manage their energy bills by offering one single variable rate tariff that "makes charges and bills easier to understand". It offers 100% green electric from renewable generators initially supplying electricity via the gas supply market.

It also brings claims to have some of the most "sophisticated" software including an app to allow customers to submit meter readings and manage and track usage and costs.

Ciaran Devine, chief executive of Bright, said: "Households in Northern Ireland can now switch away from expensive, overly complicated bills to a simpler, less costly and more sustainable solution with bright.

"Our entire approach is based on what's best for our members and for the planet. We offer green, affordable electricity that's fair for all. We don't see why it should be any more complicated than that.

"Bright's electricity is sourced from renewables and we have one simple standard variable rate tariff with no tie ins or exits fees, meaning all our customers receive our best price.

"It's a critical time as we face the challenges of climate change, but people shouldn't have to pay more to do good; and with bright they don't have to.

"A huge part of our focus has been on creating a user-experience like no other. We've all seen recently how technology can make our lives easier - bright is another example of this. Our specially designed app gives our customers more control over bills and will save time and money.

"At bright, we're offering something different to anything else on the market. This is energy supply in a digital age that benefits customers and protects the world around us. We're confident that for anyone who joins the bright community it will be their last switch."

Brian Donaldson, chief executive of The Maxol Group said going green has always been high on its agenda. He said: "Renewable and sustainable choices have been central to Maxol's operations for many years and when it comes to environmental initiatives, 2020 has been our most prolific.

"We want to make the greener choice easier for customers and the launch of bright is one of a number of programmes that demonstrates our commitment to the environment.

"Maxol is a family-owned business. Partnering with another family business of similar values has culminated in bright, an exciting new entity with a real focus on sustainability and the future proofing of our planet for current and next generations."

He added: "A move into renewables is part of Maxol's diversification strategy and today's launch is a sign of our long-term intent."