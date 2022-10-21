100,000 people in Northern Ireland have missed bills or loan repayments in 2022, survey finds

Around 100,000 people in Northern Ireland have said they missed paying bills or loan repayments during early 2022, a new report has revealed.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also found that 13% of all people in Northern Ireland — around 200,000 — were finding it difficult to keep up with bills or loan repayments.

Across the UK, the Financial Lives survey found 7.8m people were finding it hard to pay the bills. Research was carried out between February and June, before a series of price hikes by gas and electricity suppliers increased the burden on households.

The public is also facing soaring prices for other essentials, with food price inflation reaching 14.5% — the highest since 1980 — in the 12 months to September.

The FCA said one in four UK adults are in financial difficulty or could quickly find themselves in difficulty if they suffered a financial setback.

Also, 4.2 million people UK-wide had missed bills or loan payments in at least three of the six months before the survey took place.

Sheldon Mills, executive director for consumer and competition at the FCA, said: “Our research shows that people up and down the country are struggling to keep up with their bills.

“If you are facing financial difficulty, you don’t need to struggle alone. There is free debt advice available and we have told firms that they must work with their customers to solve any problems with payment.”

The percentage of people in financial difficulty in Northern Ireland was at a similar level to those in the UK as a whole.

But other reports suggest households here are being hit harder by rising prices.

The income tracker from Asda for the second quarter in 2022 found that a typical family in Northern Ireland has almost £45 less in their pocket to spend each week on discretionary items.

Spending power dropped below £100 to £93.50 in the second quarter — £110 below the UK average of £204.

Meanwhile, debt charity Advice NI has urged people in Northern Ireland to plan carefully for spending in the run-up to Christmas.

It said it was advising people to avoid over-spending and using high-interest credit to cover costs. It predicted that with rising interest rates, food and energy costs, January could become a real struggle.

Sinead Campbell, Advice NI’s head of money, debt and quality said: “There’s pressure on people to spend more at this time of year, but with the increases in the cost of living, and the uncertainty around interest rates, the extra cash just isn’t there.

“Many people are worried about how they will pay their mortgages, rent, heat their homes and feed their children this year. Christmas may not be on their minds just yet, but leaving everything to the last minute leads to rash decisions that could end up costing more in the long run.

“People often have no choice but to turn to credit to pay for Christmas. However, on top of the cost-of-living crisis, this will only make things worse. Many will find themselves struggling to keep up with repayments, and end up spiralling further into debt.”

Advice NI has issued tips for avoiding debt over Christmas, encouraging people to budget for essentials before planning for expenses.

It also urges people to manage loved ones’ expectations, including young children’s, when it comes to presents.