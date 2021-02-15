£100m contract on offer to new supplier of NI Direct services

Successful bidder will manage infrastructure, technology and resources for contact centre for at least seven years

The Department of Finance is seeking tenders for a seven to nine-year contract worth up to £100m to manage NI Direct.

A single supplier will deliver the services, including staffing, management of the call centre, back office support and telecommunications, according to documents asking for submissions by March 15.

"The existing contract, which supports the services currently delivered through NI Direct, comes to an end in October 2022," said a Department of Finance spokesperson.

"Therefore the Department has commenced a procurement process to tender for a fully managed Contact Centre solution for the public sector.

"The solution will be expected to meet the current needs and outcomes for citizens as well as being scalable to meet future requirements."

The estimated £100m contract to supply infrastructure, technology, management and resources for the contact centre, will be for an initial seven years, with the potential it will run for a further two.

"This is a maximum figure that reflects the potential scale of the contract and takes into account such changes to the scope/and or scale which may result from future operational requirements," the tender document states.

It adds: "The NI Public Sector requirements for future Contact Centre services, coupled with pressures elsewhere in the NI public sector and the UK Government's recognition of the need to consolidate common service provision, drives the requirement to consolidate Contact Centre Services for potential cost savings across the NI public sector.

"The pricing strategy applied and the setting of cost/profit margins are a commercial decision for economic operators when submitting a bid for this competition.

"This contract will not be awarded in lots as a single supplier is required."

In January, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in a report that followed a Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) investigation, was highly critical of a previous contract award to BT to deliver online and other services for LandWeb and NI Direct.

The PAC report said contract extensions meant the executive "increased its payments to BT by over £120m, more than double the original contracted values".

Committee chair, DUP MLA William Humphrey, said members were "shocked at the inadequate negotiation and management of these two contracts".

"One thing that really stood out for us was the number of times these contracts were rolled over, to the benefit of BT," said Mr Humphrey at the time.

"In the case of NI Direct, the department misunderstood the terms of the contract and was forced to extend it for three years as a result of failing to put alternative delivery mechanisms in place."

The Department of Finance said it was "committed to protecting the public purse and ensuring staff have the necessary commercial skills to manage contracts and negotiate the best deal for citizens".

The BT contract funded a contact centre, developed 13 major applications, two major consultancy contracts and had cross-cutting applications across various departments.