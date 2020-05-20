1,080 coronavirus safety at work complaints received by watchdog in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s workplace health and safety watchdog has received 1,080 complaints from workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Economy Minister has said.

Diane Dodds gave the updated figure to the Stormont Assembly’s Economy Committee on Wednesday.

She said that 309 complaints about safety measures, such as social distancing, had been passed to councils for enforcement.

And the HSE had carried out 52 site visits on the back of complaints, with follow-up visits required in some cases.

The minister said firms in Northern Ireland were facing an enormous challenge which should not be underestimated as a result of Covid-19.

But she added: “Businesses have withstood toughest of times in our past and I have no doubt they will do the same again.”