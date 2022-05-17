£14m investment in new housing announced for King’s Hall site

An artist's impression of the new Choice Housing development at the King's Hall complex

Dozens of new rental apartments for older people will be built at King’s Hall in south Belfast, part of the wider £100m regeneration of the 16-acre site.

The £14m investment by Choice Housing will deliver the 45 one and two-bedroom apartments for over 55s along with 36 private rentals, to be leased through Maple and May.

It is the latest addition to the King’s Hall Health and Wellbeing Park currently being developed by Belfast’s Benmore and UK-wide healthcare property investor Octopus, which has £2bn of assets under management.

The development of the landmark Lisburn Road site, by the specially established vehicle Benmore Octopus, envisages a mix of residential development, retail and leisure facilities, alongside companies involved in the medical and life sciences sectors.

Choice Group chief executive Michael McDonnell said: “The investment in mixed tenure residential living is a long-term commitment for Choice and being part of this regeneration project allows us to further demonstrate the benefits of this as a long-term sustainable housing option.

He added: “There has been significant investment in the Belfast City Council area with 15 developments completed in the last three years, an investment of over £66m which further demonstrates our commitment to addressing the growing need for quality affordable housing in the Belfast area”.

H&J Martin Construction was awarded the contract to build the housing development off Balmoral Avenue, which has an estimated completion date of May 2024.

The development will also be served by private parking, communal amenity space and a part-time concierge service.

Kevin McKay, chairman of Benmore Octopus, said: “We are delighted to welcome Choice Housing to the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park. The development will enrich the mix of occupiers on the site and help deliver on our vision to create an offering which delivers the future of healthcare.”