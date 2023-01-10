£150m plan for Antrim business park redevelopment could create 1,200 jobs

New builds and rooftop solar farm among ambitious proposals for the Enkalon complex

A £150m investment plan to redevelop and extend the Enkalon Business Park in Antrim could create up to 1,200 jobs, it’s been claimed.

Adjacent to The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, which has itself undergone a redevelopment project in recent years, the business park is set to span more than 1.7m sq ft of warehouse and distribution space.

The southern part of the site is currently home to several distribution centres including BathShack, Fastway and Sports Direct.

The plans will see a number of these centres refurbished, as well as over 900,000sq ft of new build space and a rooftop solar farm, construction firm Errigal Group has said.

Once completed and operational, the proposed new development has the potential to create over 1,000 jobs in the local area, plus an additional 200 jobs during the construction phase.

Subject to pre-application discussions, which began last month, this proposal represents a significant increase in floor space and investment in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough and the wider sub-region, Errigal Group has said.

Enkalon Business Park

Cormac McCloskey, joint managing director of Errigal Group, said: “When it was first built, the Enkalon Business Park was one of the largest and most modern industrial parks in Europe and made a significant economic contribution to the local area.

“Our aim is to revitalise the site, restoring it to its former glory and bringing it up to date with the latest technology and design.”

The announcement of the planned work comes on the back of the annual Northern Ireland Economic Conference, hosted recently in Antrim.

At the event, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s chief executive Jacqui Dixon outlined its ambitious plans for achieving £1bn investment and the creation of 2,500 jobs in the area by 2025.

It is thought Errigal Group’s development plans will contribute significantly to these objectives.

Given its location close to the M2 and proximity to Belfast, it is hoped the park will attract local and international business alike, while it is thought the potential economic boost for the surrounding area will be considerable.

Cormac McCloskey and Damien Treanor, Joint Managing Directors of Errigal Group

Damien Treanor, joint managing director for Errigal Group, said: “Development of the park will create more than 200 construction jobs and an additional 1,000 jobs for the local community once complete.

“We look forward to working closely with the council and local stakeholders over the coming months to bring these plans to fruition.”

Errigal Group acquired the Enkalon Industrial Estate in April 2019 and since then, has carried out £2m of additional upgrade works.

The site as it stands is fully leased to key tenants as warehousing, distribution and showroom space.

The company has also set up an off-site manufacturing unit to service construction projects in Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

The site currently employs over 400 people across all the business units, with the number projected to grow in 2023.

The old British Enkalon Factory nylon factory opened in 1963 and closed in 1985.