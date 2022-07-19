17% of building firms in Northern Ireland ‘focused on survival’, report reveals

Pressures: The absence of a fully-functioning Executive is also causing issues for businesses. Stock image.

Around one in five building firms here are fighting for survival as inflationary pressures take their toll in the worst conditions since the credit crunch, a survey has found.

The Construction Employers Federation (CEF) report on the first six months of 2022 said that for over one-third of companies in the sector, the main priority was stabilising output and consolidation.

The absence of a fully-functioning Executive is also adding pressure for businesses working in the public sector.

Only 11% said the priority was growth and expanding turnover, while 17% outlined that their priority was survival by any means.

Costs for materials have been soaring in the construction industry, and over a third of firms warned that shortages were affecting their ability to deliver on projects.

Last week, a report from propertypal.com said the rising cost of materials had added around £40,000 year-on-year to the price of a newbuild house.

Most companies expected the cost of materials to keep going up in the next three months, while demand for skilled labour would also increase.

Nearly 70% said more flexibility in how government contracts are set would be helpful.

Mark Spence, managing director of the CEF, said: “These results paint a stark picture of a sector that, while resilient in the face of many of the unprecedented headwinds of the last two years, is finding the never-ending inflationary pressures increasingly impossible to bear.

“With absolutely no sign of these pressures easing over the rest of 2022 and into 2023, we are seeing a significant draining of confidence within our membership as to their medium-term prospects — with an alarming number now talking openly about business survival as being their main focus.”

Mr Spence said that the lack of a fully-functioning Executive meant that departments could not deliver their procurement pipelines within the usual deadlines.

“With many Government clients telling us in recent weeks that they are operating on contingency budgets for the current financial year, we are now very much in the worst-case scenario for many when it comes to market conditions.

“A Northern Ireland Executive is not a panacea to many of the challenges that contractors are confronted with, but it can set a budget which unlocks a sustainable pipeline of work, and it can also, as our survey detailed, spearhead discussions around alternative forms of Government contracts which would be of benefit to all in the current crisis.”

Housebuilders were also being curtailed by a lack of infrastructure.

He said: “When we also consider that housebuilders are facing not just the inflationary challenge but also the unavailability of wastewater connections in many parts of the country and a planning system that is in urgent need of major structural reform, it is clear that its prospects are also more uncertain than at any point since the 2007/08 financial crisis.

“Solutions to this are undoubtedly possible, but they require a fundamental shift in policy, performance and mindsets in order to unlock the new build housing which is an economic, societal and environmental imperative.”