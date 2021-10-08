£1m transformation: music venue and restaurant to open at former Wetherspoon site in Lisburn

The former home of a Wetherspoon’s pub in Lisburn will undergo a £1m transformation as the people behind Belfast’s Merchant Hotel launch a new venue there.

The building, on Lisburn Square, will undergo significant work to become The Lark, a live music venue and restaurant, creating 30 new jobs.

Owners Beannchor are already on site carrying out the refurbishment ahead of its opening at the end of November.

The Lark will span two levels, including a fully heated and covered outdoor area.

The ground floor will be home to live music from popular musicians and offer patrons an “extensive and creative drinks menu featuring craft beers and cocktails”.

The first floor will become the Group’s second ‘Yardbird’ restaurant – mirroring a similar set up to its Cathedral Quarter sister bar, The Dirty Onion.

The 60-seater “family-friendly” dining venue will specialise in rotisserie chicken, ribs and wings.

This is the third hospitality venue within Lisburn Square to be unveiled by Beannchor. Last year, the group opened the doors to its £4m hotel, Haslem, after identifying a growing demand for high-quality hospitality offerings in the city following the success of its Little Wing Pizzeria restaurant, which opened at the Square in 2017.

Haslem, a 45-bedroom hotel, opened its doors in September, creating 50 jobs.

Described as a "casual and relaxed, no-fuss hotel", the site also has an 80-seat open-plan lobby and bar area, a 68-seat restaurant, residents' gym and conference room.

It is hoped the Haslem will attract business travellers from the Republic and UK, as well as local people.

With Northern Ireland's hospitality sector struggling to recover from the pandemic, Beannchor director, Conall Wolsey, said it was a much-needed boost for the economy.

Speaking about its newest venture on the Square, he added: “We’re thrilled to be working with the development team at Lisburn Square again and bringing our expertise to transform the city’s former Wetherspoon’s pub into a more modern establishment.

“Opening The Lark is a demonstration of the confidence we have in Lisburn and the increasing demand from locals who are searching for premium food, beverage and leisure experiences that match those of Belfast city.

“With this significant refurbishment, we hope the venue will appeal to a wider audience group than its predecessor and further boost the Square’s day and night-time economy.”

Wetherspoon’s bar and restaurant The Tuesday Bell operated out of the same site for many years.

The sports-themed venue closed on Christmas Eve but a spokesperson for the group said it was still interested in having a presence in the city.

He said: “At present, Wetherspoon is not looking at any other sites in Lisburn, however, we would not rule out returning to open a pub there in the future.”

The Beannchor Group, which is behind The Lark, has a high-profile chain of hospitality establishments including The Merchant Hotel, Belfast; Bullitt Hotel and The Dirty Onion in Belfast; The Hillside in Hillsborough and eight Little Wing Pizzerias in locations across Northern Ireland.