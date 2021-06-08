20 new jobs at software company Skytek

Into space: Rita Malosti of Skytek and Dr Vicky Kell from Invest NI

Irish software firm Skytek has said it’s investing in new space observation software, creating 20 jobs at its office in Belfast.

The investment will support research and development into the company’s new Real Earth platform.

It helps insurance sector clients monitor and gather risk and loss potential using Earth Observation (EO) imagery and other space technologies.

Economic development agency Invest NI has offered the company £79,370.

The Real Earth platform will form a new feature of Skytek’s current REACT system, which has already supported clients during the recent Suez Canal incident and the Beirut port disaster.

Rita Malosti, head of Space Activities at Skytek, said: “The new platform is designed to allow insurance companies to easily and quickly obtain earth observation imagery before and after an event.” The firm said 20 senior programmers and data analysts will be hired over the next year.