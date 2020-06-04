200 jobs created at Randox's new £30m Covid-19 testing lab in Antrim

Brandon Lewis (left) chats to Randox’s John Lamont during his visit to the business on Tuesday

The company is part of the UK-wide testing programme and is investing in new facilities at its science park in Antrim.

It said the new laboratory had been fast-tracked and was the first step in a bigger investment programme.

The job creation plan was revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last month.

Managing director Dr Peter FitzGerald said: "The national testing programme, as a collaborative effort by Government and various partners within industry, has increased testing capacity at an unparalleled speed by installing a network of drive-through testing centres, introducing home testing kits, and now, opening this specialised lab at the Randox Science Park in Northern Ireland.

"An incredible amount of work has gone into making this cutting-edge testing facility a reality in a relatively short space of time, as we know that effective testing is the most effective way to both save lives and promote a timely return to a more normal society."

The company is recruiting staff in science, engineering and manufacturing to help in its role in the national testing programme.

The 200 new positions will involve testing potential Covid-19 samples, as well building 200 diagnostic analysers to boost capacity for testing for the coronavirus.

Dr FitzGerald added: "By accelerating the build schedule for new specialised equipment, and hiring 200 associated workers across science, engineering and manufacturing, we will further enhance the Government's national testing scheme, as well as facilitate testing more broadly across the general populace."

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis visited the science park this week.

He said: "This investment will help support the UK's nationwide effort to fight the coronavirus and ultimately save lives."