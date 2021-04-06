From left, Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, David Brown, Edwin Poots, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK agri-business manager

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has helped launch the 2021 Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, which takes place virtually from July 30 to August 1.

The event is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a packed schedule of virtual activities to showcase Northern Ireland food and farming at its best.

The initiative is led by the Ulster Farmers' Union, with Bank of Ireland renewing its title sponsorship.

A spokeswoman said the event would "yet again set to capture the imagination of families and foodies from across the province and give a real behind-the-scenes snapshot of the local farm to fork story".

Farms taking part again this year include the fourth-generation Best family farm in Poyntzpass, run by Simon Best, dad John and brother Rory, ex-captain of the Ireland rugby team.

The farm supplies oats to porridge-maker White's Oats, just a few miles away in Tandragee.

It also supplies wheat, oats and other basics for animal feed to farmers nearby, as well as breeding an Aberdeen Angus herd for beef.

Simon Best told Business Telegraph last year: "Nowadays you don't have the same opportunity to engage so closely with the community, but Open Farm Weekend does allow us to invite people in to advise them on what we do and why, and what the smells they don't like are - and if they don't like those smells then at least we can explain the rationale to them."

More information at www.openfarmweekend.com